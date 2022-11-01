Georgia football injury report Tennessee: Kirby Smart updates status of AD Mitchell, Amarius Mims and others

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the injury situation following Tuesday’s practice. The Bulldogs take on No. 2 Tennessee on Saturday. The biggest injury news came earlier in the day when Georgia confirmed that Nolan Smith will have surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. Smart did add that Smith will miss the remainder of the season. He was Georgia’s leading pass rusher.

“Great leader, great toughness,” Smart said. “He hits things so hard. He creates an attitude of toughness that sort of embodies or defense. He’s been an incredible impact on the energy of practice. It’s the part of football. Very common. He’ll make it back from it, he’ll be fine.” “He’s like an extra coach. He’s so enthusiastic.” Related: Georgia football releases official statement on Nolan Smith, confirms surgery Most pressing is the status of AD Mitchell. He did not dress for Saturday’s game against Florida, with Georgia trying to buy him more time to get healthy. He has not played since the Auburn game and has played just five snaps since Week 2. Mitchell was not able to practice with Georgia, but Smart maintained he is hopeful to get Mitchell back for Saturday.. Amarius Mims had been dealing with an MCL injury he suffered late in the win over Florida. Smart said Mims has not practiced with the team but has been able to to do some work over on the side Running back Kendall Milton did not play in the win over Florida, though he did dress out as he is dealing with a quad injury. He was able to practice with the team on Saturday.

UGA News