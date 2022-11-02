Georgia football: Will the Tennessee game be the biggest recruit game weekend ever?
Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That's the Intel. This rep will populate the first list on DawgNation.com highlighting the marquee visitors for this weekend's No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown in Athens. We're using the 247Sports Composite scale for all rankings used in this report.
Information. Perspective.
That’s the dual role we try to fill at DawgNation covering Georgia football recruiting.
Yes, this weekend sets up to be the biggest regular season game (per the AP rankings) in Georgia football history. The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a pair of top 5 teams was back in 1983. That was No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 4 Auburn.
In order to find a game that tops that, the No. 2 Dawgs hosted No. 3 Alabama in 1942.
1942! It might as well have been 1492.
We’ll use a popular Kirby Smart term to embellish our next point. There is a “tremendous” list of recruits assembling to watch No. 3 Georgia host No. 1 Tennessee on Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
That list is one that any school would have a “whole lotta respect for” this weekend. The best quick-hit overview we can currently share highlights the following:
- Three expected official visitors
- 15 current UGA commits from the 2023 and 2024 classes
- The nation’s No. 16, 28, 29, 30, 31, 41, 53, 58, 76, 92, 96 and 100 overall prospects for 2023
- The nation’s No. 3, 4, 7, 11, 15, 20, 28, 33, 40 and 70 overall prospects for 2024
- The nation’s No. 1, 16 and 21 prospects for 2025
- The nation’s likely No. 1 QB for 2026
- A current count of 17 current or future 5-star prospects is expected on Saturday. The bulk of those 5-stars set to attend will be from the 2024 class.
The fully fleshed-out list will follow below. But before we get to all of that information, here’s another dab of perspective to consider: How big of a list is that? Is that all-time big? Or just really big?
Has UGA ever had a list of recruits this big for a single game?
This already looks like an all-time big list in Athens.
For the sake of this discussion, we’re only going to include the modern era of Kirby Smart here.
That’s because Georgia never recruited or hosted All-American-level national recruits for games quite like they have during Smart’s time as head coach.
High school recruits also didn’t frequently take weekend out-of-state recruiting visits 15 or 20 years ago.
If they did go to a game every weekend, it was likely because they went to watch a former teammate or older sibling or cousin play for free as a recruit.
The recruiting rankings industry has also only been around for approximately 20 years now to rank these prospects.
Georgia will host All-American level recruits from California and Washington on Saturday. That sort of thing did not happen that frequently when Mark Richt stacked up some of his strongest recruiting classes from 2000-2015.
That said, there are two Georgia home games to compare this recruiting weekend to here.
The first was when the ‘Dawgs hosted Auburn on November 12, 2016. The ‘Dawgs hosted 12 current or future 5-star recruits for that game, including a future No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in Trevor Lawrence.
The names in town to see Georgia win by a 13-7 margin that day included All-Americans Adam Anderson, Brenton Cox, Justin Fields, Jake Fromm, DeAngelo Gibbs, Walker Little (Stanford), Jamaree Salyer, Stanford Samuels III (FSU), Andrew Thomas, Zamir White and Jamyest Williams (USC), among others.
Robert Beal, Jr. and Kearis Jackson, who are still playing for the ‘Dawgs, were also on the guest list that day. Beal was in the class of 2017. Jackson was a 2018 prospect.
There is also a September 23, 2017 home game against Mississippi State to consider. That included another 12 prospects with a 5-star ranking in that game. Anderson, Fields, Salyer and White were also in town for that one.
The V.I.P list included a new crop of 5-stars in Dominick Blaylock, James Cook, Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma), KJ Henry (Clemson), Owen Pappoe (Auburn), Nolan Smith, Wanya Morris (Tennessee) and Travon Walker.
That’s another future No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick there with Walker.
That under-the-radar Mississippi State game might garner the top spot given the fact future NFL first or second-round picks like Jordan Davis, Jaycee Horn (South Carolina) and Azeez Ojulari were also in the east end zone bleachers.
Current Bulldogs Warren Ericson, Ryland Goede, Jackson, Warren McClendon, Chris Smith and Tramel Walthour were also in town to see the ‘Dawgs cook Dan Mullen and State that night.
That’s a pretty high bar to clear, but as of now the guest list on Saturday could set a new standard in Athens.
There is not just the surface level of the 5-star headliners, but the overall depth of top 100 overall prospects expected to be in the west end zone stands.
It is also just Tuesday here. Look for those stated numbers above to continue to climb with the more RSVPs that DawgNation is able to confirm.
The guest list for UGA-UT: The big names expected on Saturday
Here’s what we have been able to confirm so far early this week. This list, is as always, subject to change.
It actually showed up on the DawgNation forum on Monday afternoon. Those forum readers and members got to see an early list at that time.
Here’s a quick headline for this list: The 5-star Alabama package deal of James Smith and Qua Russaw are both expected to be in Athens at this time.
The rumors of the Bulldogs being on the outside looking in for those two appear to be just clearly that.
- 5-star EDGE Sam M’Pemba/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (6-3/250)
The DL: M’Pemba ranks as the nation’s No. 4 EDGE and the No. 29 overall prospect for 2023. The ‘Dawgs have made him a priority and he’s been to see them play Auburn, Samford and at Missouri this season.
- 4-star DL Daevin Hobbs/Jay M. Robinson/Concord, NC (6-4/270)
The DL: Hobbs ranks as the nation’s No. 12 DL and the No. 96 overall prospect. He’s a very athletic DL that has scored multiple times as a featured runner and receiver. UGA will get his last official in a race that includes Alabama, North Carolina and Tennessee, among others. He’ll make his decision later this month. Hobbs is a high-upside prospect. He actually has a 5-star ranking right now from On3.com.
- 4-star WR DeAndre Moore/St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif. (6-0/185)
The DL: Moore is a current Louisville commitment. He ranks as the nation’s No. 12 WR and the No. 78 overall recruit. He can play at an X, Y, or Z and has great speed. He plays for one of the nation’s juggernaut HS programs in St. John Bosco in California. Bosco is the No. 5 team nationally in the latest polls.
- 5-star CB A.J. Harris (Nation’s No. 28 overall recruit)
- 4-star S Joenel Aguero (No. 41 overall recruit)
- 4-star LB Raylen Wilson (No. 53 overall recruit)
- 4-star OL Monroe Freeling (No. 58 overall recruit)
- 4-star TE Pearce Spurlin III (No. 93 overall recruit)
- 4-star EDGE Gabe Harris (No. 100 overall recruit)
- 4-star LB CJ Allen (No. 106 overall recruit)
- 4-star WR Raymond Cottrell (No. 146 overall recruit)
- 4-star DT Jamaal Jarrett (No. 189 overall recruit)
- 4-star IOL Kelton Smith (No. 211 overall recruit)
- 3-star IOL Joshua “Doogie” Miller (No. 596 overall recruit)
- 3-star WR Yazeed Haynes (No. 659 overall recruit)
- 3-star K Peyton Woodring (No. 1 overall kicker)
- 5-star DL James Smith/Carver-Montgomery/Montgomery, Ala.
- 5-star EDGE Qua Russaw/Carver-Montgomery/Montgomery, Ala.
- 5-star RB Justice Haynes/Buford/Buford, Ga. (Nation’s No. 31 overall prospect) - Alabama commitment
- 4-star RB Jeremiah Cobb/Montgomery Catholic/Montgomery, Ala. (No. 200 overall prospect) - Auburn commitment
- 4-star WR Anthony Evans III/Judson HS/Converse, Tex. (No. 282 overall prospect) - Oklahoma commitment
- 5-star TE Landen Thomas/Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga. (Nation’s No. 20 overall recruit)
- 4-star WR Ny Carr/Colquitt County/Moultrie, Ga. (No. 70 overall recruit)
- 3-star WR Sacovie White Cass/Cartersville, Ga. (No. 416 overall recruit)
- 5-star ATH Mike Matthews/Parkview HS/Lilburn, Ga. (No. 3 overall prospect)
- 5-star S KJ Bolden/Buford HS/Buford, Ga. (No. 4 overall prospect)
- 5-star LB Sammy Brown/Jefferson HS/Jefferson, Ga. (No. 7 overall prospect)
- 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV/IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla. (No. 11 overall prospect)
- 5-star DE Eddrick Houston/Buford/Buford, Ga.(No. 15 overall prospect)
- 5-star S Peyton Woodyard/St. John Bosco/Bellflower, Calif. (No. 28 overall prospect)
- 4-star ATH KingJoseph Edwards/Buford/Buford, Ga. (No. 33 overall prospect)
- 4-star IOL Isendre “Papa” Ahfua/O’Dea/Seattle, Wash. (No. 40 overall prospect)
- 4-star OL Daniel Calhoun/Centennial/Roswell, Ga. (No. 56 overall prospect)
- 5-star DE/LT David Sanders Jr/Providence Day/Charlotte, NC (Nation’s No. 1 overall prospect)
- 5-star DE Zayden Walker/Schley County/Ellaville, Ga. (No. 16 overall prospect)
- 5-star ATH Elyiss Williams/Charlton County/Folkston, Ga. (No. 21 overall prospect)
