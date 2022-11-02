Georgia football: Will the Tennessee game be the biggest recruit game weekend ever?

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep will populate the first list on DawgNation.com highlighting the marquee visitors for this weekend’s No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown in Athens. We’re using the 247Sports Composite scale for all rankings used in this report. ========================================================= Information. Perspective.

That’s the dual role we try to fill at DawgNation covering Georgia football recruiting. Yes, this weekend sets up to be the biggest regular season game (per the AP rankings) in Georgia football history. The last time Sanford Stadium hosted a pair of top 5 teams was back in 1983. That was No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 4 Auburn. In order to find a game that tops that, the No. 2 Dawgs hosted No. 3 Alabama in 1942.

1942! It might as well have been 1492. We’ll use a popular Kirby Smart term to embellish our next point. There is a “tremendous” list of recruits assembling to watch No. 3 Georgia host No. 1 Tennessee on Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium on Saturday. That list is one that any school would have a “whole lotta respect for” this weekend. The best quick-hit overview we can currently share highlights the following: Three expected official visitors

15 current UGA commits from the 2023 and 2024 classes

The nation’s No. 16, 28, 29, 30, 31, 41, 53, 58, 76, 92, 96 and 100 overall prospects for 2023

The nation’s No. 3, 4, 7, 11, 15, 20, 28, 33, 40 and 70 overall prospects for 2024

The nation’s No. 1, 16 and 21 prospects for 2025

The nation’s likely No. 1 QB for 2026

A current count of 17 current or future 5-star prospects is expected on Saturday. The bulk of those 5-stars set to attend will be from the 2024 class.

The fully fleshed-out list will follow below. But before we get to all of that information, here’s another dab of perspective to consider: How big of a list is that? Is that all-time big? Or just really big? Did you know the weekly DawgNation.com “Before the Hedges” program is available as an Apple podcast? Click to check it out and download it. Has UGA ever had a list of recruits this big for a single game? This already looks like an all-time big list in Athens. For the sake of this discussion, we’re only going to include the modern era of Kirby Smart here. That’s because Georgia never recruited or hosted All-American-level national recruits for games quite like they have during Smart’s time as head coach. High school recruits also didn’t frequently take weekend out-of-state recruiting visits 15 or 20 years ago.