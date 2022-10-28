Around the SEC: Red-hot Tennessee and No. 1 Georgia could be on upset alert this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Josh Heupel is all about making the most of his opportunities in all respects. The second-year Tennessee coach is leading arguably the hottest team in the country with the Vols leading the nation in total offense and scoring and shooting up the polls to No. 3. Kentucky serves as a threat to all of that in the teams’ 7 p.m. ESPN game on Saturday.

The Wildcats have had an extra week of preparation to ready themselves for Tennessee’s fast-paced spread attack, and Heupel has his team braced for that. RELATED: Ranking the remaining games for No. 1-ranked Georgia “I think you have to understand that the game itself will probably be a limited possession game,” said Heupel, whose team has scored more than 40 points in three straight games entering this contest.

“The contrary styles in this one. Your possessions will probably be less frequent. You have to maximize your opportunities.” Kentucky brings a Pro-Style offense into the game featuring projected first-round pick Will Levis, along with the SEC leading returning rusher, Chris Rodriguez. “The line of scrimmage is something that we talk about winning every single week,” Heupel said. “They are a physical football team style of play. Multiple personnel groupings, getting into heavy sets, heavy run game, and heavy play action off of it to create a bunch of big plays.”

Kentucky will challenge despite being an 11-point underdog, but Neyland Stadium provides Tennessee a great home-field advantage. The pick: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 28 Florida vs. Georgia -22 (3:30 p.m., CBS) Rain is forecasted for Jacksonville and Stetson Bennett has been playing banged up, but Georgia has more talent and is the better-coached team with more answers. GAMEPLAN: Riled-up Gators look to keep Stetson Bennett in bubble The Gators will make this game interesting with their ability to run the ball, but the Bulldogs have too many answers. RELATED: Georgia a historically big favorite to ‘break’ Florida in Jax

The pick: Georgia 24, Florida 20 Arkansas -3.5 at Auburn (Noon, SEC Network) The Razorbacks and Tigers are coming off bye weeks, both teams looking to gain momentum. Auburn has won six straight in the series, and head coach Bryan Harsin is 9-1 in his career following a bye week. Sam Pittman has the better team, however, and that’s enough reason to believe in the Hogs, even at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The pick: Arkansas 24, Auburn 21 Ole Miss -2 at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) Texas A&M has certainly had its off-field distractions, as far back as last summer when Nick Saban outed the Aggies for their purported recruiting payroll.