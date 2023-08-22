Kendall Milton, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon and Kamari Lassiter made the second team.

The Bulldogs placed 16 players on the AP Preseason All-SEC teams, with 11 making the First Team.

Georgia enters the season as the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have won the last two national championships and bring back a number of key contributors from last year’s team.

But head coach Kirby Smart knows this team still has a long way to go if the Bulldogs are going to get to where they want to go.

“If anything, we’ve got to secure some more spots — a couple spots still up for grabs — and then really hone in on who our special teams and travel roster guys are going to be,” Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “So we’re two weeks away from kickoff. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re competing. I want to see some more improvement, but I did see improvement from scrimmage one to two.”

Georgia did just name Carson Beck the team’s starting quarterback, though he was not one of the quarterbacks on the team. Expectations though are high for Beck and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Beck end the season as one of the All-SEC quarterbacks.