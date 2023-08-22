clock iconclock icon
By Connor Riley, DawgNation Staff
Welcome to "Around the DawgHouse" where we update you multiple times each week on the latest news and information from the different sports. Around The DawgHouse is also a daily feature on DawgNation Daily.

It isn’t just members of the media that think Georgia has a talented team. The SEC coaches agree as well.

The Bulldogs had 14 members named to the various SEC Preseason Coaches Teams, with 10 landing on the first team and four on the second team. No team had more players on the first team than Georgia.

The 10 to make the first team from Georgia were: Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Tate Ratledge, Amarius Mims, Sedrick Van Pran, Mykel Williams, Nazir Stackhouse, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard.

Kendall Milton, Xavier Truss, Smael Mondon and Kamari Lassiter made the second team.

The Bulldogs placed 16 players on the AP Preseason All-SEC teams, with 11 making the First Team.

Georgia enters the season as the No. 1 ranked team in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have won the last two national championships and bring back a number of key contributors from last year’s team.

But head coach Kirby Smart knows this team still has a long way to go if the Bulldogs are going to get to where they want to go.

“If anything, we’ve got to secure some more spots — a couple spots still up for grabs — and then really hone in on who our special teams and travel roster guys are going to be,” Smart said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “So we’re two weeks away from kickoff. We’re not where we need to be, but we’re competing. I want to see some more improvement, but I did see improvement from scrimmage one to two.”

Georgia did just name Carson Beck the team’s starting quarterback, though he was not one of the quarterbacks on the team. Expectations though are high for Beck and it wouldn’t be a shock to see Beck end the season as one of the All-SEC quarterbacks.

Smart raved about Beck’s intelligence. That, coupled with his experience in the offense, proved to be why Beck won the starting quarterback job.

“When you get down to a game plan week and say well, we’re going take this 65 percent of our offense and our defense only really does so much, you’re not asking the quarterback to make as many decisions,” Smart said. “But Carson is very knowledgeable, very intelligent, one of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve been around when it comes to handling the volume of offense we want him to do.”

Beck and the rest of the talented Bulldogs open the season on Sept. 2 against UT-Martin. Georgia’s first SEC game is set for Sept. 16 against South Carolina.

Below you can see the full All-SEC team.

First Team

  • QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
  • RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss, Raheim Sanders Arkansas
  • WR Malik Nabers LSU, Antwane Wells* South Carolina, Ladd McConkey* Georgia
  • TE Brock Bowers Georgia
  • OL JC Latham Alabama, Tate Ratledge Georgia, Will Campbell LSU, Amarius Mims Georgia, Sedrick Van Pran Georgia
  • AP Ainias Smith Texas A&M
  • DL Mekhi Wingo LSU, Mykel Williams Georgia, Nazir Stackhouse Georgia, Maason Smith LSU
  • LB Dallas Turner Alabama, Harold Perkins LSU, Jamon Dumas-Johnson Georgia
  • DB Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama Malaki Starks Georgia, Javon Bullard Georgia, Dwight McGlothern Arkansas
  • PK Will Reichard Alabama
  • PKai Kroeger South Carolina
  • RS Kool-Aid McKinstry Alabama
  • KOS Mitch Jeter South Carolina
  • LS Wesley Schelling Vanderbilt

Second Team

  • QB KJ Jefferson Arkansas
  • RB Jase McClellan Alabama, Kendall Milton Georgia
  • WR Bru McCoy Tennessee, Evan Stewart* Texas A&M, Will Sheppard* Vanderbilt, Jermaine Burton* Alabama
  • TE Mason Taylor LSU
  • OL Javon Foster Missouri, Brady Latham Arkansas, Tyler Booker Alabama, Xavier Truss* Georgia, Emery Jones* LSU, Beaux Limmer Arkansas
  • AP Tulu Griffin Mississippi State
  • DLMcKinnley Jackson Texas A&M, Jaheim Oatis Alabama, Deone Walker Kentucky, Justin Eboigbe Alabama
  • LB Nathaniel Watson Mississippi State, Smael Mondon Georgia, JJ Weaver Kentucky
  • DB Kamari Lassiter Georgia, Kris Abrams-Draine Missouri, Malachi Moore Alabama, Demani Richardson Texas A&M
  • K Harrison Mevis Missouri
  • P Nik Constantinou Texas A&M
  • RSAinias Smith Texas A&M
  • KOS Nathan Dibert LSU
  • LS Kneeland Hibbett Alabama

Third Team

  • QB Will Rogers Mississippi State
  • RBTrevor Etienne Florida, Jarquez Hunter Auburn
  • WRLuther Burden III Missouri, Ainias Smith* Texas A&M, Ja’Corey Brooks* Alabama
  • TELuke Deal* Auburn, Caden Prieskorn* Ole Miss, Michael Trigg* Ole Miss, Trey Knox* South Carolina
  • OL Layden Robinson Texas A&M, Eli Cox Kentucky, Jeremy James Ole Miss, Kam Stutts* Auburn, Javontez Spraggins* Tennessee, Micah Pettus* Ole Miss, Cooper Mays Tennessee
  • AP Dakereon Joyner South Carolina
  • DL Princely Umanmiellen Florida, Tonka Hemingway South Carolina, Jared Ivey Ole Miss, Tim Smith* Alabama, Darius Robinson* Missouri
  • LB Ty’Ron Hopper Missouri, Jett Johnson Mississippi State, Chris Braswell Alabama
  • DB Marcellas Dial South Carolina, Nehemiah Pritchett Auburn, Jason Marshall Florida, Greg Brooks LSU
  • PK Cam Little Arkansas
  • P Oscar Chapman* Auburn, Matthew Hayball* Vanderbilt
  • RS Tulu Griffin Mississippi State
  • LS Slade Roy LSU

*Denotes tie

