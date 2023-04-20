Brock Vandagriff appears to have made a decision regarding his Georgia football future

Brock Vandagriff has reportedly made a decision regarding his football future. And it seems he will be staying in Athens, with Rusty Mansell of Dawgs247 reporting that Vandagriff will stay at Georgia through at least the 2023 season. Vandagriff completed 13 of his 25 pass attempts for 175 yards in Saturday’s spring game. He threw two touchdowns while also being intercepted once.

The redshirt sophomore had split first-team reps with Carson Beck this spring. That will continue into the fall as the two battle it out to replace Stetson Bennett. “I’m going to go out there and try to move the chains with whatever rep you get, and that was my mindset going into today,” Vandagriff said on Saturday. “Like I said earlier, it’s a good, healthy competition between us two. We want to see each other do well.” Beck had the better day on Saturday, completing 15 of his 22 pass attempts for 231 yards and throwing a touchdown. He was crisp while working with the first-team offense. Vandagriff did get a chance to briefly showcase his athletic ability, as he ripped off the longest run of the afternoon on a 23-yard scramble. That is one area that can’t really be captured in a spring scrimmage. Georgia coach Kirby Smart was quick to provide greater context to Vandagriff’s effort. “Brock unfortunately had some guys drop the ball on him,” Smart said. “I thought the balls were really well thrown and should’ve been caught. He did a nice job in the pocket of making those throws.

“I was really pleased with all three quarterbacks. What you saw today was similar to what we’ve seen all spring. We have three really good quarterbacks who can make the throws and do a really good job. I was please with those guys.” Related: Brock Vandagriff shares G-Day emotions and mistakes The transfer portal is currently open through April 30. One wrinkle though is that it would’ve been very difficult for Vandagriff to transfer to another SEC school at this point due to SEC restrictions. Florida and Auburn are both in search of help at the quarterback position. Georgia has already seen three players enter the transfer portal since Saturday, as defensive tackle Bear Alexander, linebacker Rian Davis and offensive lineman Griffin Scroggs are all looking to play elsewhere. While Beck exited spring practice as the front-runner for the starting job, the competition will continue into the summer and fall camp. Vandagriff will get a chance to close the gap between himself and Beck. Given Georgia opens the season against UT-Martin and Ball State, Vandagriff should also get the chance to get some valuable game reps before the Bulldogs begin SEC play. “My focus would probably just be just learning more about football, just the game of football in general,” Vandagriff said. “They kept things pretty simple out there today on defense, which we did as well on offense. But just being able to watch film and be just a student of the game.”

UGA News