Carson Beck on being Georgia football veteran quarterback: ‘I’m expected to lead’

For the first time in his Georgia career, Carson Beck is the old guy in the Georgia quarterback room. With Stetson Bennett off to the NFL, Beck is the most veteran quarterback on Georgia’s roster. He’s still yet to make a collegiate start but the hope is that will come later this season when the Bulldogs start the 2023 season against UT-Martin.

For now, Beck is doing all the little things to put himself in a position to win the starting quarterback job. That includes becoming a team leader. “I feel like there’s a lot expected of me,” Beck told Aaron Murray of The Players’ Lounge. “In meetings, questions are directed at me, and I’m expected to know that. In workouts, I’m expected to lead and do things the right way and show others by example. During runs, I’m supposed to finish through the line and show people how it’s done. You know what I’m saying? It’s a lot of fun, and I’m trying to accept the role as it comes. I really enjoy it a lot.” Related: Carson Beck ready to show the value in sticking it out with Georgia football: ‘I’ve continued to grow’ Murray knows what Beck is trying to do, as Murray was a four-year starting quarterback for Georgia. Murray holds most of the school records, though Bennett did claim the school’s single-season passing yards record in 2022. Bennett was also a Heisman Finalist last season. Replacing him won’t be easy, as Beck will battle Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton for the starting job at Georgia. Beck was Georgia’s No. 2 quarterback last season, putting forth impressive showings in extended action against Vanderbilt and TCU.

UGA News