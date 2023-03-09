Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck shares early impressions of Mike Bobo
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,901 (March 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck recently said about new Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
Beginning of the show: Carson Beck, one of the quarterbacks vying to become Georgia starter and lead the Bulldogs to a third-straight national championship, appeared in a video interview with former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray this week to discuss his outlook for the upcoming season -- including spring practice, which begins next week.
I’ll share a couple clips from Beck on todays show -- including remarks on why he resisted the temptation to transfer and his early impressions of new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.
15-minute mark: I share audio of what former UGA quarterback Jake Fromm said about Beck and the other competitors in the quarteback race: Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton.
30-minute mark: Former UGA wide receiver Terrence Edwards joins the show.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an interesting assessment of former five-star quarterback Arch Manning’s first spring at Texas.
50-minute mark: I briefly discuss UGA’s latest de-commitment from its 2024 class.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and share the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
NOTE: To be part of the Cool Down, please share your thoughts in the comment section at the bottom of the page.