Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,901 (March 9, 2023) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck recently said about new Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.

Georgia football podcast: Carson Beck shares early impressions of Mike Bobo

Beginning of the show: Carson Beck, one of the quarterbacks vying to become Georgia starter and lead the Bulldogs to a third-straight national championship, appeared in a video interview with former UGA quarterback Aaron Murray this week to discuss his outlook for the upcoming season -- including spring practice, which begins next week.

I’ll share a couple clips from Beck on todays show -- including remarks on why he resisted the temptation to transfer and his early impressions of new offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.