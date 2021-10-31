Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings: Georgia football the clear No. 1 as country debates who should follow

The Bulldogs once again rode a dominant defensive performance to a 34-7 win over the rival Florida Gators. Georgia forced three turnovers in the win and held Florida to 355 yards, the worst output of its season.

Through the first two months of the college football season, Georgia is clearly the nation’s top team. Georgia once again earned every first place vote in this week’s Coaches Poll, maintaining the top spot for the fourth straight week.

“There’s a lot of pride on the defense regardless. Yeah, we didn’t play well last year,” Kirby Smart said following the win. “That wasn’t all the players fault. That was my fault. That was other coaches fault, but it really wasn’t about that this year for our guys, I didn’t feel like. For me it wasn’t like that. It’s a different team, different style of team, we’re a different team

Florida was thought to be Georgia’s toughest remaining opponent, as the Gators had spent much of the season ranked in the top-25. Now the Gators sit at 4-4 following the loss. Georgia’s next four opponents don’t figure to give it much of a challenge either, as the Bulldogs play Missouri, Tennessee, Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech to close the season.

As for the teams behind Georgia, there will be much debate about who the top teams are. Cincinnati, Oklahoma and Michigan State are all undefeated but have had moments of unimpressive form. Ohio State and Alabama have looked elite but they also have losses on their resumes, as does an Oregon team that beat Ohio State.

Cincinnati came in at No. 2, followed by Alabama, Oklahoma and Ohio State to round the top 5.

In the Week 10 Coaches Poll, the SEC has six teams ranked, as Georgia and Alabama are joined by Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss and Kentucky.

Georgia’s next game is against Missouri and it will be played in Athens this Saturday. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET and air on ESPN.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 10 rankings