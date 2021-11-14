(1) Georgia
41
Final
17
Tennessee
  • (11) Texas A&M
    19
    Final
    (12) Ole Miss
    29
    Arkansas
    16
    Final
    LSU
    13
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/20 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Prairie View A&M
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (11) Texas A&M
    Mississippi State
    43
    Final
    (16) Auburn
    34
  • New Mexico State
    3
    Final
    (3) Alabama
    59
    Samford
    52
    Final
    Florida
    70
    South Carolina
    28
    Final
    Missouri
    31
    Kentucky
    34
    Final
    Vanderbilt
    17
  • (11) Texas A&M
    19
    Final
    (12) Ole Miss
    29
    Arkansas
    16
    Final
    LSU
    13
  • New Mexico State
    Sat, 11/20 on SEC Network @5:00 ET
    Kentucky
    Tennessee State
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Mississippi State
    Prairie View A&M
    Sat, 11/20 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    (11) Texas A&M
    Mississippi State
    43
    Final
    (16) Auburn
    34

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12 rankings: Georgia football remains No. 1 as new Top 5 forms

Defensive back Derion Kendrick runs with the ball after making an interception in Saturday’s game. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Another week, another dominant win for the Georgia football program. The win moved Georgia to 10-0 on the season and kept the Bulldogs in the No. 1 spot in this week’s Coaches Poll rankings.

Despite trailing 10-7 after the first quarter, the Georgia offense got going while the defense smothered the Tennessee offense. The Volunteers did find success, as they compiled a season-high 387 yards and 17 points on the Georgia defense.

But it was still 21 points fewer than Tennessee’s season-average. The Georgia defense routinely stood tall, as it grabbed 6.0 sacks and intercepted Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

“I think the better teams you play the better you get. Every week is a different test, and this was a very distinctly different test,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And teams will see what they did, and they’ll replicate some of that. I’m proud of the way we prepared for it. We’ve got a defensive staff that burnt the midnight oil to prepare for it.”

After Georgia, Alabama comes in at No. 2, Cincinnati is No. 3, Ohio State is at No. 4 and Oregon is No. 5. Oklahoma had previously been No. 4 in the rankings but dropped following the loss to Baylor. It was the first loss of the season for the Sooners.

The win over Tennessee capped a perfect SEC slate for Georgia, something not done since 1982. The final two games out of Georgia’s season come against non-conference foes. The Bulldogs host Charleston Southern this coming Saturday and play at Georgia Tech on the final week of the regular season.

The Bulldogs will also play in the SEC championship game, but it is not yet known who they will play. Alabama is the favorite, as the Crimson Tide only need to win one of their final two games to clinch the SEC West.

To see the full Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, see below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12

  1. Georgia
  2. Alabama
  3. Cincinnati
  4. Ohio State
  5. Oregon
  6. Notre Dame
  7. Michigan
  8. Michigan State
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Wake Forest
  13. Baylor
  14. Iowa
  15. BYU
  16. Texas A&M
  17. Houston
  18. UTSA
  19. Pitt
  20. Wisconsin
  21. Louisiana
  22. Arkansas
  23. San Diego State
  24. NC State
  25. Utah

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextSocial media wowed by James Cook, Georgia football manhandling of...
Leave a Comment