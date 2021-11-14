Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12 rankings: Georgia football remains No. 1 as new Top 5 forms

Despite trailing 10-7 after the first quarter, the Georgia offense got going while the defense smothered the Tennessee offense. The Volunteers did find success, as they compiled a season-high 387 yards and 17 points on the Georgia defense.

Another week, another dominant win for the Georgia football program. The win moved Georgia to 10-0 on the season and kept the Bulldogs in the No. 1 spot in this week’s Coaches Poll rankings.

But it was still 21 points fewer than Tennessee’s season-average. The Georgia defense routinely stood tall, as it grabbed 6.0 sacks and intercepted Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker.

“I think the better teams you play the better you get. Every week is a different test, and this was a very distinctly different test,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “And teams will see what they did, and they’ll replicate some of that. I’m proud of the way we prepared for it. We’ve got a defensive staff that burnt the midnight oil to prepare for it.”

After Georgia, Alabama comes in at No. 2, Cincinnati is No. 3, Ohio State is at No. 4 and Oregon is No. 5. Oklahoma had previously been No. 4 in the rankings but dropped following the loss to Baylor. It was the first loss of the season for the Sooners.

The win over Tennessee capped a perfect SEC slate for Georgia, something not done since 1982. The final two games out of Georgia’s season come against non-conference foes. The Bulldogs host Charleston Southern this coming Saturday and play at Georgia Tech on the final week of the regular season.

The Bulldogs will also play in the SEC championship game, but it is not yet known who they will play. Alabama is the favorite, as the Crimson Tide only need to win one of their final two games to clinch the SEC West.

To see the full Week 12 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings, see below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12

Georgia Alabama Cincinnati Ohio State Oregon Notre Dame Michigan Michigan State Oklahoma State Ole Miss Oklahoma Wake Forest Baylor Iowa BYU Texas A&M Houston UTSA Pitt Wisconsin Louisiana Arkansas San Diego State NC State Utah

