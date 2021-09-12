UAB
Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3: Georgia football holding strong after dominant win

Coaches Poll-Top 25-Week 3 rankings-Georgia football
091121 Athens: On the opening drive Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton catches a pass from Stetson Bennett and runs for a 70-plus yard touchdown during a 56-7 victory in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept 11, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
@Kconnorriley
Posted

For all the worrying among the Georgia faithful going into the game against UAB, the Bulldogs came out and showed why they were the No. 2 team in the country.

The Bulldogs earned a 56-7 win over UAB and maintained the No. 2 spot in Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs actually made up some ground on Alabama, though the Crimson Tide still has the No. 1 ranking in the poll.

The previous No. 3 team, Ohio State, lost to Oregon 35-28 on Saturday. The new No. 3 team is Oklahoma, followed by Oregon at No. 4 and Texas A&M at No. 5.

Georgia went with Stetson Bennett at quarterback on Saturday as the Bulldogs allowed JT Daniels a chance to rest. The move paid off brilliantly for the Bulldogs, as Bennett threw for 5 touchdowns.

“You know he played really well,” Kirby Smart said. “I am proud of the way he handled it well. I am really proud of the way that Stetson has handled himself. No one has been better to the University of Georgia than Stetson Bennett.”

The Georgia defense was once again stout, holding UAB to just 174 total yards and forcing 3 turnovers. UAB’s lone points came via a Carson Beck interception that was returned for a touchdown.

Georgia will see a few more ranked teams this season, as Florida was ranked as the No. 9 team in the poll and Auburn was No. 20. Both teams play ranked teams next week, as the Gators host Alabama, while Auburn travels to Penn State.

The Bulldogs take on South Carolina at home this week, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. ESPN will broadcast the game.

You can see the full Week 3 Coaches Poll below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3 rankings

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Oregon
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Clemson
  7. Iowa
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Florida
  10. Notre Dame
  11. Ohio State
  12. Penn State
  13. UCLA
  14. Iowa State
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Ole Miss
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. North Carolina
  20. Auburn
  21. Arizona State
  22. Oklahoma State
  23. BYU
  24. Arkansas
  25. Michigan

