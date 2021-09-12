Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3: Georgia football holding strong after dominant win
For all the worrying among the Georgia faithful going into the game against UAB, the Bulldogs came out and showed why they were the No. 2 team in the country.
The Bulldogs earned a 56-7 win over UAB and maintained the No. 2 spot in Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs actually made up some ground on Alabama, though the Crimson Tide still has the No. 1 ranking in the poll.
The previous No. 3 team, Ohio State, lost to Oregon 35-28 on Saturday. The new No. 3 team is Oklahoma, followed by Oregon at No. 4 and Texas A&M at No. 5.
Georgia went with Stetson Bennett at quarterback on Saturday as the Bulldogs allowed JT Daniels a chance to rest. The move paid off brilliantly for the Bulldogs, as Bennett threw for 5 touchdowns.
“You know he played really well,” Kirby Smart said. “I am proud of the way he handled it well. I am really proud of the way that Stetson has handled himself. No one has been better to the University of Georgia than Stetson Bennett.”
The Georgia defense was once again stout, holding UAB to just 174 total yards and forcing 3 turnovers. UAB’s lone points came via a Carson Beck interception that was returned for a touchdown.
Georgia will see a few more ranked teams this season, as Florida was ranked as the No. 9 team in the poll and Auburn was No. 20. Both teams play ranked teams next week, as the Gators host Alabama, while Auburn travels to Penn State.
The Bulldogs take on South Carolina at home this week, with the game set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff. ESPN will broadcast the game.
You can see the full Week 3 Coaches Poll below.
Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3 rankings
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Texas A&M
- Clemson
- Iowa
- Cincinnati
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- UCLA
- Iowa State
- Virginia Tech
- Ole Miss
- Wisconsin
- Coastal Carolina
- North Carolina
- Auburn
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- BYU
- Arkansas
- Michigan
