College Football Playoff working group recommends expanding to 12 teams

The group, which is made up of SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, put out a statement regarding the decision.

A big step towards the expansion of the College Football Playoff happened on Thursday, as the College Football Playoff working group proposed expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12 teams.

“The four-team format has been very popular and is a big success,” the statement said. “But it’s important that we consider the opportunity for more teams and more student-athletes to participate in the playoff. After reviewing numerous options, we believe this proposal is the best option to increase participation, enhance the regular season and grow the national excitement of college football.”

The four-team model has been in use since the 2014-15 season and is contracted to run through the 2025-26 season. Current College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock has said that no changes to the current set-up will occur until at earliest the 2023 season.

The group put forth that there will be six automatic bids for the six highest-ranking conference champions and six at-large bids for the next six highest-ranking teams. That doesn’t not guarantee every Power 5 champion a berth into the playoff. For example, Coastal Carolina would have qualified under these rules in the 2020 season, as opposed to PAC-12 champion Oregon.

The four highest-ranked conference champions earn byes, while teams seeded 5 through 12 will play first-round games on campus. That means that independent programs, such as Notre Dame and BYU, are not eligible for a bye. Using the 2020 season, No. 9 seed Georgia would’ve traveled to play No. 8 seed Cincinnati in a first round game

Some of the other key suggestion put forth by the working group include: