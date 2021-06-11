Winners and losers from proposed College Football Playoff expansion

While we’re still a long way from it becoming reality, but college football took a big step towards expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. There are still a number of hurdles and committees to go through until we get there, but the sport is closer than ever from expanding the playoff format from four teams to 12. Related: College Football Playoff working group recommends expanding to 12 teams

This obviously impacts every program and conference in the country. But some are helped and others will have their own set of challenges to navigate. Winners: The SEC and Big Ten In the new format, there will be six spots given to conference champions and six spots that go to at-large programs.

Those at-large berths will get gobbled up by the Big Ten and SEC. In the last four seasons, programs such as Florida, Penn State and Wisconsin would all have multiple College Football Playoff appearances. In the four-team model, those programs still have zero. Georgia would benefit as well, as the Bulldogs are one of four teams to finish ranked in the top-12/ as one of the six-highest ranking non-conference champions in each of the past four seasons. The only other programs that can claim that are Ohio State, Clemson and Oklahoma. Related: What a 12-team College Football Playoff would mean for Georgia football

The Big 12, PAC-12 and ACC also stand to benefit, but recent seasons have shown that those leagues haven’t been able to cram as many teams inside that top-12 ranking. Losers: Notre Dame(and other independents) With 12 teams in the field, there will be four teams getting a bye. Those four teams will be the highest-ranked conference champions, as the committee wanted to put an emphasis on winning your conference. There are a handful of teams though that are not in a conference. One in particular, Notre Dame, has frequently drawn criticism for not being one. Now there will be a slight downside to not being in the ACC. The Fighting Irish now will not be able to earn a bye due to their lack of conference affiliation. The only way Notre Dame, along with BYU, Army, New Mexico State, Liberty, Connecticut and UMass, can make the College Football Playoff is by an at-large spot. Until the system is enacted — which won’t be until 2023 at the earliest — we won’t know what kind of impact a bye will have on teams but it is bound to be positive effect more often than not. And the wear and tear that comes from an extra game could make it all the tougher for Notre Dame to win a national championship.