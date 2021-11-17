College Football Playoff rankings Week 12: Georgia football retains top spot for third straight week

The Bulldogs are 10-0 on the season and the only unbeaten team in the Power 5 following Oklahoma’s loss this past weekend. Georgia is coming off a 41-17 win over Tennessee. The win wrapped up Georgia’s SEC schedule, as the Bulldogs went unbeaten against conference foes for the first time since 1982.

There have now been three sets of College Football Playoff rankings. In all three versions, Georgia has been in the top spot, as it was once again the No. 1 team in Tuesday night’s rankings.

Behind Georgia is Alabama at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3 and Ohio State at No. 4. The top four remains unchanged, though all three teams below Georgia will face significant challenges this week. Alabama hosts No. 21 Arkansas, a team Georgia beat 37-0 earlier this year. Oregon travels to No. 23 Utah and Ohio State takes No. 7 Michigan State.

Georgia meanwhile plays FCS foe Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs will be massive favorites to win, though one only has to look at Florida’s performance against Samford last week to see the dangers in taking an FCS opponent lightly.

“What I control is how we prepare and how we go out and play the game,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “So the hope is that we go out and play our best game. But, it would be remiss if you go around thinking that and then you’re in the middle of a game in the fourth quarter. You know what I mean?

“You got to go prepare to play your best possible game, and play your best players, and beat the best guys out there.”

After Charleston Southern, the Bulldogs visit Georgia Tech before playing in the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. The Bulldogs do not yet know who they will play in Atlanta but the Crimson Tide only need to win one of its final two games to get to Atlanta. The winner of the SEC championship game has appeared in every College Football Playoff to date.

“As long as we in the playoffs, that’s all that matters to us,” defensive tackle Jordan Davis said. “We want to make sure we’re in that spot at the end of the day.”