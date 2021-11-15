Georgia football-Charleston Southern: Live updates, injury report, practice news for Week 12 game

The Bulldogs are heavy favorites this week, as they are the No. 1 team in the country taking on an FCS foe.

Georgia football returns to practice on Monday to take on Charleston Southern. Below you can find live updates, the latest injury report and practice news for the Week 12 game.

Georgia football coach Kirby Smart will meet with the media at 12 p.m. ET, with players following to preview the game against Charleston Southern.

The Georgia Bulldogs have already wrapped up SEC play following a 41-17 win over Tennessee. The win moved the Bulldogs to 10-0 on the season and 8-0 in SEC play.

The final two games of the regular season will have Georgia taking on non-conference foes, with the first being a game against Charleston Southern, an FCS team. The Buccaneers are 4-5 on the season.

Saturday will also be the final home game of the season for the Bulldogs. It will give the school a chance to honor the many seniors on the team, such as James Cook, Chris Smith, Channing Tindall and Jordan Davis. Georgia did not have a senior day last season, as its game against Vanderbilt was canceled due to complications with COVID-19 within the Vanderbilt program.

Given the oppoenent, this game should also be an opportunity to play some younger players, though as Florida showed against Samford you can’t take a team lightly at all.

Georgia will be doing some scoreboard watching this weekend, as a win for Alabama clinches the SEC West for the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban’s team is one of the few teams playing a conference game this week, with Alabama hosting Arkansas. Georgia beat Arkansas 37-0 earlier in the season.

Georgia football injury report for Charleston Southern