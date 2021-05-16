Georgia football: What did we see on G-Day that still looms large heading into summer workouts?
DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, Daily talk show streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, videos, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions in regard to what was our biggest surprise from the program coming out of G-Day and spring practice as a whole.
DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too.
The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Matthew Boling and Arian Smith just ran the 100 meters for Georgia at that SEC meet out in Texas.
The latest “Cover 4” question is:
What did you see on G-Day that still sticks with you a month after that game?
Brandon Adams: Adonai Mitchell’s breakout performance
The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “The buzz had been significant for Mitchell during spring practice. But seeing him targeted as frequently as he was on G-Day gives the impression the true freshman will truly be a factor in the Bulldogs offense this fall.”
Mike Griffith: Seeing 6-7, 330-pound Amarius Mims catch a pass
The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Why show that trick play now in a meaningless scrimmage? Seems like something you’d save for when you really need it.”
Connor Riley: Tate Ratledge taking all the first-team right guard snaps
The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “Kirby Smart had said Ratledge needed to get experience. Georgia followed through on that in the spring game, even if Ratledge isn’t likely to be in that spot come the Clemson game.”
Jeff Sentell: The roll call for that second-team offensive line
The Intel here: “Amarius Mims. Clay Webb. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Owen Condon. Broderick Jones. Whoa, Nellie. The names and bodies on that list. Bet at least a few SEC schools would roll with that as their first-team unit right now. It was especially interesting to see Mims at left tackle and Jones was at right tackle. O-line looks like the deepest position on the team with another two 2021 All-Americans still set to suit up this fall.
Have you subscribed to the DawgNation YouTube channel yet? If so, you will be able to see special 1-on-1 content with Georgia football names like Jake Fromm, Gunner Stockon and Brock Vandagriff. You can find it here.
Check out the latest edition of “Cover 4 Live” on the DawgNation social media platforms:
“Cover 4” in 2021 so far:
- What is the biggest position battle heading into the 2021 season?
- WATCH: The Cover 4 crew tees up their G-Day preview and predictions
- What position group stacks up as the most unproven heading into 2021?
- WATCH: Where Georgia football stands at the halfway point of spring ball
- What position group will be the strongest in 2021 for the Georgia Bulldogs?
- WATCH: Recapping the big winners from Georgia’s 2021 NFL Pro Day
- The biggest reason Georgia has not yet won a national title under Kirby Smart is …
- WATCH: Making a pick for the biggest rising stars on the Georgia football team
- The actual biggest off-season concern for Georgia in 2021 is ….
- WATCH: Mark Richt celebrates his 61st birthday with DawgNation
- WATCH: Discussing the biggest hits and misses from the 2021 recruiting class
- WATCH: How UGA can get the most out of Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton
- WATCH: The former 5-star recruits Georgia needs to step up in 2021
- WATCH: Why 2021 will have a different feel to the Georgia off-season
- WATCH: Why the return of Jordan Davis boosts Georgia’s 2021 season hopes