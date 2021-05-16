Georgia football: What did we see on G-Day that still looms large heading into summer workouts?

DawgNation has four staffers who cover Georgia football from every angle: Beat, Daily talk show streams, photos, podcasts, recruiting, videos, etc. The “Cover 4” concept is: 1) Present a topic; 2) Offer a reasoned response; 3) Share a brisk statement to support that informed opinion; 4) Pepper the page with photos for the big picture. For this edition, we share four opinions in regard to what was our biggest surprise from the program coming out of G-Day and spring practice as a whole. DawgNation’s “Cover 4” concept is a popular live show on our streaming media platform and a timely content piece on DawgNation.com, too. The quick in-and-out game remains. It is designed to come out as quickly as Matthew Boling and Arian Smith just ran the 100 meters for Georgia at that SEC meet out in Texas. The latest “Cover 4” question is: What did you see on G-Day that still sticks with you a month after that game?

Brandon Adams: Adonai Mitchell’s breakout performance Tony Walsh , Dawgnation The “why” from “DawgNation Daily” here: “The buzz had been significant for Mitchell during spring practice. But seeing him targeted as frequently as he was on G-Day gives the impression the true freshman will truly be a factor in the Bulldogs offense this fall.” Mike Griffith: Seeing 6-7, 330-pound Amarius Mims catch a pass The “why” from “On the Beat” here: “Why show that trick play now in a meaningless scrimmage? Seems like something you’d save for when you really need it.”

Connor Riley: Tate Ratledge taking all the first-team right guard snaps Rob Davis , Dawgnation The “why” from “Good Day UGA” here: “Kirby Smart had said Ratledge needed to get experience. Georgia followed through on that in the spring game, even if Ratledge isn’t likely to be in that spot come the Clemson game.” Jeff Sentell: The roll call for that second-team offensive line Tony Walsh , Dawgnation The Intel here: “Amarius Mims. Clay Webb. Sedrick Van Pran-Granger. Owen Condon. Broderick Jones. Whoa, Nellie. The names and bodies on that list. Bet at least a few SEC schools would roll with that as their first-team unit right now. It was especially interesting to see Mims at left tackle and Jones was at right tackle. O-line looks like the deepest position on the team with another two 2021 All-Americans still set to suit up this fall.