D’Andre Swift-Todd Gurley matchup, Leonard Floyd revenge game highlights former Bulldogs in the NFL

Former Georgia Bulldog Leonard Floyd had something to prove on Monday night. The current Los Angeles Ram was taking on the Chicago Bears. Floyd was drafted by the Bears with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. But Chicago elected to not re-sign him this past offseason.

Which is how he ended up in Los Angeles on a one-year deal. And so far, Floyd has proven to be a steal for the Rams. He had another big game on Monday night, racking up six tackles and sacking Bears quarterback Nick Foles twice.

The Rams made life miserable for the Bears offense, as Chicago’s lone touchdown of the night came via an Eddie Jackson scoop-and-score. Thanks to Floyd and the defense, Los Angeles picked up a 24-10 win to move to 5-2 on the season.

Leonard Floyd gets the sack against his former team 💪 📺: #CHIvsLAR on ESPN

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/3oWB2RFTjr pic.twitter.com/xyfOn1Et4o — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2020

For the Bears, Roquan Smith registered eight tackles, one of which was for a loss. Chicago is also 5-2 this year.

The biggest matchup of the week with regards to former Georgia players was in Atlanta as D’Andre Swift and Todd Gurley faced off. Swift carried the ball nine times for 27 yards while also catching four passes for 21 yards for Detroit. He also added a rushing touchdown.

Gurley was more productive, as he had 63 yards rushing and two touchdowns. However, he did not mean to score the second touchdown, as it gave the Lions the ball back with 1:04 remaining in the fourth quarter.

And that proved to be just enough time for former Bulldog Matthew Stafford to lead the Lions on a game-winning drive. On the final play of the game, Stafford found an open TJ Hockenson in the end zone. After a Matt Prater extra point, Detroit came away with a 23-22 victory over Atlanta.

STAFFORD SLINGS IT FOR THE WIN‼️ 📺 Next week: #INDvsDET at 1pm on CBS pic.twitter.com/80vrWsbTzf — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 25, 2020

It was a productive week for some of the former Georgia wide receivers in the NFL. Mecole Hardman had 57 receiving yards on just two catches for the Kansas City Chiefs in their win over the Denver Broncos. AJ Green caught seven passes for 82 yards but the Bengals came up just short of beating the Cleveland Browns.

And Chris Conley caught a 28-yard touchdown pass on what happened to be his 28th birthday. Conley and the Jacksonville Jaguars though were unable to come away with a win, as they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 39-29.

28-yard score on his 28th birthday‼️ It’s good to be @FlightConley‼️🙌 📺 #JAXvsLAC LIVE on CBS pic.twitter.com/DuLR6mJ9Cy — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 25, 2020

As for this week’s Top Dawg, our weekly honor that goes to the former Bulldog who had the best week in the NFL, we’re selecting Floyd. Anytime you have a big week against your former team, that certainly has to feel great. Floyd now has 23 tackles and 4.0 sacks for Los Angeles this year.

Top Dawgs in the NFL

Week 7: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

Week 6: Tae Crowder, New York Giants LB

Week 5: Andrew Thomas, New York Giants OT

Week 4: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs WR

Week 3: Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns RB

Week 2: Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts K

Week 1: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams OLB

