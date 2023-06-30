WATCH: Georgia football holds its own combine to help further prepare players for the NFL

It’s become a pseudo-tradition for Georgia. It sends a score of Bulldogs to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis every March, where most players put forth a standout effort. This past year, Nolan Smith and Stetson Bennett shined in front of NFL teams. The year before it was Travon Walker and Jordan Davis. Georgia, much like it has in the college ranks, has dominated the NFL combine. And a video shared by the team account helps shed some light as to why that’s the case. The team held its own combine, allowing players to go through many of the same drills they do at the NFL combine.

While the results of the combine weren’t published, the experience in and of itself is extremely valuable for the players. It helps run them through the same process they’ll go through in the event they get invited to the NFL combine. Dawgnation Dawgnation Nolan Smith gives an actual recruiting pitch after giving Georgia football the perfect recruiting pitch Georgia had 12 players at the 2023 NFL Combine and saw 10 of them drafted. Georgia and Alabama tied for the most player selections with 10. Jack Podlesny and Kearis Jackson signed with the Minnesota Vikings and the Tennessee Titans as undrafted free agents.

No school has had more players taken in the NFL draft over the past three years than Georgia, as 34 have been selected. Georgia has made it a point to be extremely open with NFL teams, as Kirby Smart believes it helps give his players a leg-up on getting to the next level. “We’re one of the few teams in the country that will let you come in and watch anytime you want,” Smart said. “We don’t have something to hide. We don’t say you can’t come this week or we’re paranoid that you’re going to see some play. They feel very comfortable. They give us good feedback about the access to our players and the access to our program. I think they appreciate that.” Georgia will once again have a loaded roster in the upcoming season. Brock Bowers, Sedrick Van Pran, Amarius Mims, Naz Stackhouse, Ladd McConkey and Kamari Lassiter are just some of the players who have a chance to go early in the 2024 NFL Draft. So don’t be surprised next March when you see them light up the NFL combine. Because their time at Georgia will have prepared them for that.