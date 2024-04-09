Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the college football world. On episode No. 2178(April 9, 2024) of the podcast, host Brandon Adams takes DawgNation through his predictions for UGA’s upcoming spring game. Plus, DawgNation insider Connor Riley joins the program to discuss the players and position groups to watch at G-Day. Later, a look at an SEC freshman that is generating major buzz.

Georgia football podcast: A bold prediction for G-Day

Beginning of the show: I make a bold prediction for G-Day based on what I’m hoping to see from the UGA offense this season.

15-minute mark: I explain why apparently a significant number of college football fans don’t think UGA will win the national championship this season.

25-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show.

45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including an example of why Kentucky’s basketball program might not be what it once was.

End of show: I award some Golden Shoe winners and share the Gator Hater Updater