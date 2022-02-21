Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for fans of the national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to keep the Bulldogs on top of the college football world. On episode No. 1,635 (Feb. 21, 2022) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how Georgia’s rushing attack can improve in 2022 and possibly allow the Bulldogs to be even better this season than they were in 2021.

Georgia football podcast: One way the reigning national champs can be even better in 2022

Beginning of the show: I continue my pre-recorded vacation broadcasts with a look at UGA’s running back situation for the 2022 season.

15-minute mark: Former UGA All-American Jon Stinchcomb joins the show.