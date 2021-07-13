Georgia football podcast: An easy way for JT Daniels to quiet his doubters
Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,481 (July 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA quarterback JT Daniels can silence doubters who believe that his success in four games as UGA’s starting quarterback is too small a sample size to project high-level success this season.
Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is rated just 23rd at his position for the upcoming season according to Pro Football Focus. I’ll explain on today’s show the one statistical improvement Daniels could show that would silence all his doubters.
15-minute mark: Four-star wide receiver commit De’Nylon Morrissette is quickly becoming one of the most popular Bulldogs recruits. I’ll explain why his latest tweet involving four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. is the latest example why.
20-minute mark: DawgNation’s Connor Riley joins the show to discuss the latest news around UGA and preview next week’s SEC Media Days.
45-minute mark: I take a look at other SEC headlines including a new home for a former Tennessee quarterback signee and the other SEC quarterbacks on PFF’s ranking.
End of show: I award a Golden Shoe winner and update the Gator Hater Countdown.
After the show: I take questions and comments as part of the Podcast Cool Down.
