Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,481 (July 13, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about how UGA quarterback JT Daniels can silence doubters who believe that his success in four games as UGA’s starting quarterback is too small a sample size to project high-level success this season.

Georgia football podcast: An easy way for JT Daniels to quiet his doubters

Beginning of the show: Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is rated just 23rd at his position for the upcoming season according to Pro Football Focus. I’ll explain on today’s show the one statistical improvement Daniels could show that would silence all his doubters.

15-minute mark: Four-star wide receiver commit De’Nylon Morrissette is quickly becoming one of the most popular Bulldogs recruits. I’ll explain why his latest tweet involving four-star wide receiver Andre Green Jr. is the latest example why.