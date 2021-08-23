Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,509 (Aug. 20, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about what some Georgia players said to conclude the week after a string of disappointing news.

Georgia football podcast: UGA turning the page after string of bad news

Beginning of the show: A handful of Georgia players met with the media Thursday, and the optimistic tone they expressed during their interviews gives off a sense that the Bulldogs are ready to focus their attention on Clemson and the start of the upcoming season, and to move on from the disappointing injury news that became known earlier in the week. I’ll discuss more on that topic on today’s show.

10-minute mark: I discuss some harsh analysis of UGA coach Kirby Smart from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde.