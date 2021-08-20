Georgia football is the No. 1 topic every day on DawgNation Daily — the daily podcast for Georgia Bulldogs fans. Catch up on everything happening with UGA athletics with host Brandon Adams and the DawgNation experts as they break down the latest Georgia football recruiting news and discuss coach Kirby Smart’s quest to return the Bulldogs to the top of the SEC. On episode No. 1,508 (Aug. 19, 2021) of the podcast, Georgia fans can hear a discussion about the bad news that seems to be piling up for UGA ahead of the season opener vs. Clemson -- including recent injuries to tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith.

Georgia football podcast: UGA fans react to disappointing injury news

Beginning of the show: Georgia fans were forced to endure more bad news this week when it was announced that Bulldogs tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith sustained injuries that would require them to be sidelined for a period of time. I’ll share what some UGA fans are saying about the injuries on today’s show and share my own thoughts as well.

10-minute mark: I rank the recent UGA player absences in terms of their importance for the Bulldogs’ chances of beating Clemson.