Morning, y’all!

Fall camp gets underway today, and DawgNation is sending a large contingent to Athens to make sure we keep you in the loop.

We’ll hear from Georgia coach Kirby Smart as well as a few players, so make sure you check DawgNation.com for updates.

Yours truly is stuck at home with a sore throat (yippee), so I’m holding down the fort with the newsletter (and some hot tea) today.

Entering camp, we’ve got five burning questions for Georgia:

1. Who is catching the football?

It has been well documented that five of Georgia’s six most productive pass catchers have moved on, leaving second-year Vanderbilt transfer London Humphreys as the top returner with 18 catches for 276 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Bulldogs added Georgia Tech transfer receiver Isiah Canion, a 6-foot-4 target who had 33 catches for 480 yards and four touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets last season, and Lawson Luckie (15 catches, 158 yards, four TDs) returns to lead a talented tight ends room that includes rising talent Elyiss Williams.

Smart invested heavily in retention, with sophomores Talyn Taylor and CJ Wiley expected to bloom, as they are two of the more highly rated prospects recruited to the position in recent years.

Zachariah Branch leaves big shoes to fill after setting the UGA single-season mark for receptions. The rising Atlanta Falcons’ rookie proved clutch and explosive after the catch, displaying traits insiders hope Sacovie White-Helton can emulate.

Georgia wide receiver CJ Wiley (4) is not able to catch during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Talyn Taylor takes part in the second day of spring practice in Athens, Georgia, on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (DawgNation staff photo) (DawgNation staff photos /Dawgnation)

2. How will the O-line shake out?

Many say this will be one of the most powerful offensive lines in the nation, even as it is unsettled who will be on the first unit.

Senior veteran Earnest Greene lll appears a strong favorite to take over at left tackle for first-round pick Monroe Freeling, with sophomore Dontrell Glover at left guard and preseason All-American Drew Bobo at center.

The right side of the line is in question with powerful sophomore Juan Gaston capable of playing right tackle or right guard, depending on the level of play from junior right tackle Jahzare Jackson and freshman right guard Zykie Helton.

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (3) scores a seven-yard touchdown run with help from Georgia offensive lineman Juan Gaston Jr. (73) during the first quarter against the Charlotte in their NCAA game at Sanford Stadium,, Friday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia center Zykie Helton (55) blocks Georgia Quintavius Johnson (3) during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

3. What about the quarterbacks?

It starts with returning starter Gunner Stockton and the strides he has taken growing comfortable in the offense with his progressions, footwork, pocket presence and ability to throw over the middle and downfield.

Stockton had the ultimate high-percentage safety valve last season with Branch, but with that ultimate weapon missing, he will need to rely on multiple targets via pre-snap reads to carry the same efficiency this season. The backup job is also in question with redshirt sophomore Ryan Puglisi the assumed — but not concrete — second-string QB entering fall camp.

Stockton has mentioned the work he has done on his body to maintain his health this season, as his scrambling tendencies have opened him up for contact.

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi (12) gets off a pass during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) gets off a pass during 2026 G-Day spring football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Athens. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

This player holds the program record for both kickoff return yardage in a season and for a player’s career.

4. How will Mike Bobo scheme offense?

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has a proven track record of high offensive production, but with a relatively new receiving corps and somewhat unproven backfield, there will be challenges.

Georgia is heavily invested in Nate Frazier, who despite adequate upside has not proven consistent. Chauncey Bowens is another high-ceiling, middle-floor back who has flashed talent but sometimes disappeared.

UGA likes the speed of Dwight Phillips Jr., but he has not always been a tough player to bring down. Bo Walker was a celebrated freshman last season who many expect to make a jump, while incoming freshman Jae Lamar has opened eyes.

The Bulldogs look to improve on their No. 31 national rank in rushing a season ago, when they averaged 182 yards per game on the ground.

The tight ends room has established talent, but there are also potential breakthrough receiving threats in Jaden Reddell, Ethan Barbour, Williams and freshman Kaiden Prothro.

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo arrives with players and coaching staff before the Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss at the Caesars Superdome, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in New Orleans. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo speaks during the Sugar Bowl media day at the Sheraton, Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, in New Orleans. Georgia and Mississippi play in the 2026 Playoff Quarterfinal at the Sugar Bowl, Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

5. What will Chris Cole’s defensive usage be?

Chris Cole is a 6-foot-3, 235-pound chess piece for coordinator Glenn Schumann. He can help with the pass rush or drop into pass coverage.

Like many other situations, UGA must settle on a lineup — or personnel packages — that maximize the usage of its talent and depth at various positions.

Wherever the Bulldogs decide to line up Cole, he’ll need to be productive for the defense to flourish as many expect.

Read more from Mike Griffith here.

Georgia linebackers Chris Cole (9, right) and Quintavius Johnson (33) tackle Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Georgia linebacker Chris Cole (9) reacts during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, October 18, 2025, in Athens. Georgia won 43-35 over Mississippi. (Hyosub Shin / AJC) (HYOSUB SHIN / AJC /AJC Freelancer)

Analytics site reveals toughest four-game stretch on 2026 Georgia schedule

Georgia once again enters the 2026 season as national championship contenders. The Bulldogs were the preseason pick by the media to win the SEC,.

But every year teams have a ‘defining stretch’ of the schedule that typically makes or breaks their championship hopes.

Georgia is one of the best teams at thriving under pressure, especially under the current CFP 12-team format. As the last two years have shown, UGA has had to win multiple high-leverage SEC games in a row following early-season losses to Alabama.

This year, PuntandRally.com calculated every FBS team’s toughest stretch of the season, ranking them based on level of difficulty. The model ranked Georgia’s Week 6-10 opponents as the 16th hardest four-game stretch in the country.

This five-week stretch from Oct. 10-Nov. 7 features games at Alabama, home against Auburn, bye week, neutral site against Florida and visiting Ole Miss.

According to PuntandRally’s rankings, the Bulldogs will take on three top 25 teams - Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss - and an Auburn squad ranked at No. 31. The model does have Georgia winning all four games, but it did note about a 1.57 expected losses probability. Alabama and Ole Miss are the two most likely defeats.

The site is high on Georgia though, predicting them to finish with an SEC-best 10.8 wins - third most in the country - despite having the No. 11 strength-of-schedule.

Read Hunter DeLauder’s full story here.

Trivia answer

Brandon Boykin. Boykin had 988 return yards in 2009 (on 38 returns) and had 2,663 for his career (110 returns from 2008-2011)