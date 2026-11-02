Morning, y’all — happy Monday!

What a weekend it was.

First, we had an absolutely amazing DawgNation Invasion at Cosm Atlanta. Thank you to everyone who came out! The staff had an awesome time getting to see everyone in person, and I hope everyone had a blast.

It was special to see this community get-together.

Then, Georgia crushed Florida 27-8, giving the Bulldogs six straight wins against the Gators.

It wasn’t a perfect performance, and we’ll get into that in a second, but it was more than enough to take down the Gators.

The defense was superb, and Chris Cole dominated.

Let’s get into some final grades:

Quarterback: B-

Gunner Stockton had a season-low 101 passing yards. He had a season-high 12 carries.

Stockton didn’t turn the ball over, something he did three times against Auburn. He was much better in terms of protecting the football.

The Georgia quarterback didn’t get a ton of help from his pass catchers, but Stockton himself did leave some plays on the field — especially in short-yardage situations. He’s going to have to play much better next week against Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (left) runs the ball against Florida linebacker Myles Graham during the first half Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia won 27-8. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Running backs: B

Nate Frazier looked closer to being healthy, as he rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Dwight Phillips Jr. also had 67 rushing yards. He did leave the game after getting rolled up, but he was able to walk off on his own. He’ll be needed next week against Ole Miss.

After not logging a carry against Auburn, Bo Walker got into the end zone in the second quarter. He’s a nice, physical third option for Georgia.

Getting Chauncey Bowens potentially back would be significant for this group, even after a nice day against Florida.

Georgia running back Nate Frazier (center) runs for yards during the fourth quarter against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Wide receivers: C-

It was just not a great day for this group. Craig Dandridge had a 32-yard reception, but it was slim pickings other than that.

London Humphreys had two drops. Talyn Taylor had a bad fumble with Georgia in the red zone.

Isiah Canion did dress out for this game, though he did not play. The Bulldogs could really use a physical presence like him on the outside.

Tight ends: C-

Georgia’s tight ends had just three receptions for 28 yards in the win over Florida.

Jaden Reddell had two catches and almost had a third as he tried to make a one-handed grab in the second quarter. The reason he attempted the one-handed catch was because his other arm was being held by a Florida defender.

Moving forward, Georgia can’t have the tight ends and wide receivers fail to contribute. There’s too much talent in both spots to have a passing total as Georgia did Saturday.

Read Connor Riley’s full story here.

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (right) is not able to catch under pressure from Florida safety DJ Coleman during the first half Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Florida coach Sumrall wanted to make tackle in loss to Georgia

Jon Sumrall grew so frustrated in Florida’s loss to Georgia that he said he wanted to run out on the field himself and make a tackle Saturday.

Sumrall, a middle linebacker at Kentucky (2002-04,) was flagged for sideline interference after Georgia cornerback Demello Jones intercepted an Aaron Philo pass in the second quarter.

“I wanted to run out and make the freaking tackle is what I wanted to do, quite honestly,” Sumrall, the Gators’ intense, first-year head coach, said when asked about the penalty. “I was on the grass. I saw the official run down the field. The field judge was coming down the sideline, and instead of walking back in the white, I just stayed in the grass and was ready to go tackle the guy.

“I couldn’t make it there fast enough because … I don’t have that kind of speed anymore, but I just lost my mind and was ready to go walk out on the field, and for a second, probably lost my cool.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart’s defense swarmed throughout the game, forcing four turnovers while recording 11 tackles for loss and four sacks as the Bulldogs moved into a first-place tie with Kentucky atop the SEC. Both teams are 7-1 overall and 5-1 in SEC action.

Sumrall said he took pity on his quarterbacks, both of whom struggled against the No. 3-ranked Bulldogs as the 17th-ranked Gators saw SEC and College Football Playoff postseason hopes likely dashed by the loss, falling to 5-3 overall and 3-3 in the league.

Read Mike Griffith’s full story here.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart (left) and Florida coach Jon Sumrall shake hands after Georgia defeated Florida 27-8 on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Florida coach Jon Sumrall reacts during the first half against Georgia on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia time

How many rushing yards did Georgia hold Florida running back Jadan Baugh to Saturday?

(DawgNation) (dawgnation /AJC)

After an amazing Invasion in Atlanta, we’ve got another one coming up this weekend in Oxford, Mississippi, for the Ole Miss game!

Be sure to get your tickets (today is the last day they’re BOGO) ahead of time for the upcoming Invasion.

Georgia favored to end Ole Miss’ imposing home win streak

Smart has won in every SEC stadium he has led Georgia into over the past 10½ seasons except for two, and one of them the Bulldogs will be playing in Saturday.

Georgia, fresh off its win vs. Florida, travels to play an Ole Miss team that’s coming off a 45-15 win over Auburn and fighting for its CFP life.

The Bulldogs are a 3½-point favorite over the Rebels (6-2, 4-2) in the 7:30 p.m. game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The last time Georgia played in Oxford, Mississippi — Nov. 9, 2024 — the Rebels literally ran the Bulldogs off the field, winning 28-10 before fans stormed the gridiron.

The Rebels have outscored opponents 149-51 in home games this season, and their 16-game home win streak ranks as the most among power conference teams.

Ole Miss could be without elite tailback Kewan Lacy, who reportedly has no timeline to return after reinjuring his left shoulder in a 34-27 loss to Texas on Oct. 24.

Smart, meanwhile, left a degree of uncertainty about the health of projected first-round 2027 NFL draft pick Ellis Robinson IV, who left the game against Florida in the third quarter with a lower-leg injury.

Read Mike’s full story here.

Georgia defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (center) celebrates after recovering a fumble by Florida quarterback Aaron Philo during the first half Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) (Hyosub Shin /AJC Freelancer)

Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III (center) is tackled by Georgia defensive back KJ Bolden (bottom), defensive back Ellis Robinson IV (left) and linebacker Chris Cole in 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz /AJC Freelancer)

Trivia answer

38 rushing yards on 17 carries