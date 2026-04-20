It was a successful weekend for Georgia football.

The Bulldogs held their annual G-Day scrimmage, a game marking the end of spring practice. According to Georgia coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs gained multiple lessons from the experience.

First of all, the new Bulldogs participated in Dawg Walk, allowing their adrenaline to spike before the scrimmage. Smart hopes the event will help prepare Georgia’s younger athletes to stay calm before games.

”I thought our fan base was really good out there and had good energy,“ Smart said. ”And that creates a little anxiety for our players, which is really good for young players.”

Smart also shared that the game involved more snaps than previous spring scrimmages, creating more in-game reps for the players.

“We got probably more reps than we’ve ever gotten before in terms of 1’s, 2’s, and 3’s on a full body of work,” Smart said.

Several players also stood out during the two-hour scrimmage. Tight end Jaden Reddell capped off his impressive spring with a touchdown, while freshman Tyriq Green made an interception. Running back transfer Dante Dowdell also had a strong showing with 61 yards rushing on six carries.

Concern lingers for running back Nate Frazier’s ankle injury — which Smart deemed precautionary — but overall, the scrimmage should be considered a success for Georgia football.

So check out the rest of our coverage below.

Trivia time

Before this weekend, when was the last time Georgia baseball earned a series win over Arkansas in Fayetteville, Arkansas?

Answer is at the bottom of the newsletter.

Social media raves about Georgia football transfer, freshmen coming out of G-Day

One of the joys of G-Day is that it offers fans a chance to see new Georgia players for the first time in Sanford Stadium.

And more than a few new Bulldogs delivered in their first appearance between the hedges.

On the offensive side of the ball, Dowdell impressed after transferring in from Kentucky. He ripped off runs of 27 yards and 28 yards on the afternoon.

At one point, he hurdled over Georgia safety Zion Branch. Dowdell led all running backs with 61 rushing yards on Saturday.

“He brings energy, toughness, size, speed,” Smart said of Dowdell.“You saw him out there today. He flashes with some really good toughness and had some flashy runs. You can’t have enough backs in the SEC. And I thought he did a good job with the opportunities he got. He’s a great kid to be around and he’s blended in that room and worked really hard.”

Defensively, cornerback Braylon Conley made the most of his opportunity for Georgia. He transferred in from USC this offseason.

UGA athletics daily schedule

Monday, April 20:

Softball vs. Texas: 7 p.m. (going for series win).

No one at Georgia is surprised Jaden Reddell became a star at G-Day

No one on either Georgia sideline was surprised that Reddell had a standout performance on Saturday.

He had done so in just about every practice this spring.

“He been really grinding,” safety KJ Bolden said. “And just, you can tell he’s hungry for something. And the coaches see it, I think everybody sees it.

He’s explosive, he’s just doing things the right way, and I’m proud of Jaden.”

Reddell scored the first touchdownof the afternoon during Georgia’s spring game. He hauled in a seven-yard slant from Gunner Stockton. He finished through contact from Clemson transfer Khalil Barnes.

It was one of three receptions Reddell had on Saturday, finishing with 38 receiving yards and the touchdown.

He wasn’t just a threat as a pass catcher, with his first touch of the afternoon coming on a 23-yard jet sweep. He took advantage of some great blocking by fellow Georgia tight end Elyiss Williams, but Reddell demonstrated great patience on the run.

That’s been a key attribute for Reddell in his time at Georgia. This is his third year in the program and this spring was easily his best extended stretch of practices.

Even before G-Day, Reddell was one of the winners of spring practice. His performance on Saturday only made it obvious for Georgia fans.

Photo of the day

Georgia tight end Jaden Reddell (23) during Georgia’s annual G-Day spring game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 18, 2026. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA) (Tony Walsh /Dawgnation)

Quote of the day

Smart on Reddell:

“He had a really good spring. I would say he was probably one of the most explosive, most improved players. He played twitchy, he played fast. He played with a chip on his shoulder, and we had not seen that before out of him.”

Former Georgia receiver Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens

As Georgia wrapped up its spring game, Smart shared a final message to his team.

“Be safe tonight. And be smart,” Smart told DJ Shockley on the broadcast following the game. “Be your brother’s keeper and take care of each other.”

It would seem former Georgia wide receiver Zachariah Branch did not heed that advice.

The former Georgia wide receiver, who hopes to hear his name called in this week’s NFL draft, was arrested on Sunday on one charge of obstructing public sidewalks/streets - prowling and one charge of obstruction of a law enforcement official. Both are misdemeanors.

Per the Athens Clarke County Arrest log, Branch was booked at 1:26 a.m. on Sunday, April 19 and released on $39 bond at 3:44 a.m. ET.

Georgia declined to comment on Branch, which is typical, as he is a former player of the program. Branch was in attendance for Georgia’s G-Day scrimmage on Saturday, as he was seen signing autographs for fans throughout the afternoon.

A full police report of the incident has not yet been released.

Trivia answer

2008