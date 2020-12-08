The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 9, down from No. 8.

The top 6 teams remained the same, with Alabama at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, Texas A&M at No. 5, Florida at No. 6. Iowa State jumped Georgia and Cincinnati to come in at No. 7.

Georgia did not get a chance to play this past weekend as its game against Vanderbilt was postponed. Some of the teams ranked above Georgia have already had their games for this week cancelled as Ohio State, Texas A&M and Cincinnati have all had their games for this weekend taken off the calendar.

“We can’t take anything for granted because you don’t know what lies ahead,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The only thing you know is the minute it’s in front of you. Our guys have handled it well, they’ve bounced back and I’m sure they’ll be awesome today. We get to be around them. I’m looking forward to playing a really good Missouri team.”

Notre Dame and Clemson are off this week as they prepare to play each other next week in the ACC championship game. Alabama and Florida will also meet as a part of the SEC championship game.

The Bulldogs are set to play against No. 25 Missouri this Saturday. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on Tuesday the Tigers have 59 available scholarship players. This game was already postponed once, as the two sides were originally set to play on Nov. 14.

Should Georgia win its final two games it will be well-positioned to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl, most likely the Peach Bowl. The bowl game matchups will be announced on Dec. 20.

Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for a 12 p.m. ET kick and the game will air on the SEC Network. Georgia also has a game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Dec. 19.

Georgia football College Football Playoff rankings for Week 15

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Clemson

4. Ohio State

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Iowa State

8. Cincinnati

9. Georgia

10. Miami

11. Oklahoma

12. Indiana

13. Coastal Carolina

14. Northwestern

15. USC

16. Iowa

17. North Carolina

18. BYU

19. Louisiana

20. Texas

21. Colorado

22. Oklahoma State

23. NC State

24. Tulsa

25. Missouri

