Georgia football drops to No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings
The latest College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday night with the Georgia Bulldogs coming in at No. 9, down from No. 8.
The top 6 teams remained the same, with Alabama at No. 1, Notre Dame at No. 2, Clemson at No. 3, Ohio State at No. 4, Texas A&M at No. 5, Florida at No. 6. Iowa State jumped Georgia and Cincinnati to come in at No. 7.
Georgia did not get a chance to play this past weekend as its game against Vanderbilt was postponed. Some of the teams ranked above Georgia have already had their games for this week cancelled as Ohio State, Texas A&M and Cincinnati have all had their games for this weekend taken off the calendar.
“We can’t take anything for granted because you don’t know what lies ahead,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “The only thing you know is the minute it’s in front of you. Our guys have handled it well, they’ve bounced back and I’m sure they’ll be awesome today. We get to be around them. I’m looking forward to playing a really good Missouri team.”
Notre Dame and Clemson are off this week as they prepare to play each other next week in the ACC championship game. Alabama and Florida will also meet as a part of the SEC championship game.
The Bulldogs are set to play against No. 25 Missouri this Saturday. Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz said on Tuesday the Tigers have 59 available scholarship players. This game was already postponed once, as the two sides were originally set to play on Nov. 14.
Should Georgia win its final two games it will be well-positioned to play in a New Year’s Six Bowl, most likely the Peach Bowl. The bowl game matchups will be announced on Dec. 20.
Georgia’s game against Missouri is set for a 12 p.m. ET kick and the game will air on the SEC Network. Georgia also has a game against Vanderbilt scheduled for Dec. 19.
Georgia football College Football Playoff rankings for Week 15
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Iowa State
8. Cincinnati
9. Georgia
10. Miami
11. Oklahoma
12. Indiana
13. Coastal Carolina
14. Northwestern
15. USC
16. Iowa
17. North Carolina
18. BYU
19. Louisiana
20. Texas
21. Colorado
22. Oklahoma State
23. NC State
24. Tulsa
25. Missouri
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Georgia basketball star Sahvir Wheeler looks to make more history vs. Montana
- Reaction to 4-star DB Nyland Green’s UGA commitment
- 3 reasons why Georgia football on upset alert heading to Missouri
- BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 cornerback Nyland Green has made his decision
- Nyland Green: 3 reasons why his decision could have big impact on Georgia football program
- Kirby Smart on his first 5 years at Georgia: ‘If you stop growing as a coach, then you probably need to give the business up’
- Georgia receivers Trey Blount and Makiya Tongue enter transfer portal
- Georgia football winners and loser following Vanderbilt postponement
- Georgia opens as double-digit road favorite at Missouri