Georgia football winners and loser following Vanderbilt postponement

Georgia football winners and losers following Vanderbilt postponement

Winner: Shane Beamer

While there wasn’t much good news for the Georgia football program this weekend, one former Georgia assistant got what he called his “dream job” as South Carolina hired Shane Beamer to be its next head coach.

Beamer worked at Georgia as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator during the 2016 and 2017 seasons for Georgia. After that, he left to work at Oklahoma, learning under offensive guru Lincoln Riley.

“I have been preparing for this moment my entire life,” Beamer said in a statement. “I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina.”

Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, was born in Charleston, S.C., and previously worked at South Carolina from 2007-10. It was clear he very much wanted the job, and his hiring is in vein to what Arkansas did with Sam Pittman, LSU with Ed Orgeron and even Dabo Swinney at Clemson.

As great as this weekend probably felt for Beamer, now the work really begins. He is a first-time head coach and his annual schedule includes games against Clemson, Florida, Texas A&M and Georgia. Those four teams are all ranked in the top-8 of the current College Football Playoff rankings. That’s likely a big reason why South Carolina ended up with Beamer and not say Billy Napier of Louisana-Lafayette or Scott Satterfield of Louisville.

The first thing Beamer can do to secure an easy victory is make sure that 5-star 2022 quarterback Gunner Stockton remains committed to the program. Georgia did finish as the runner-up for Stockton’s services the first time around, so it will be worth watching what happens from that standpoint.

Loser: Georgia seniors

Saturday was supposed to be a special send-off for the Georgia seniors. That was put on pause following the postponement of the Vanderbilt game.

What made the postponement perhaps even more frustrating was that the game was called off on Friday, just a little over 24 hours before the teams were supposed to play.

And while the SEC did reschedule the game for Dec. 19, based on the words of athletic director Greg McGarity, it doesn’t sound like Georgia is all that confident the game will be made up.

“It’s just extremely frustrating and extremely disappointing, especially if the game on the 19th can’t be played, and that’s what we fear,” McGarity said on Friday after news of the postponement.

Thing is, the postponement and potential cancellation of this game could have a big impact on this senior class beyond just the lack of pregame ceremonies. If Georgia is to win its final three games, this senior class would finish with the most wins in program history. If the Vanderbilt game isn’t made up, the best this group could do would be to tie the record.

To public knowledge, Georgia has done what is necessary to make sure that it can play all of its games. So you certainly understand where some of the frustration comes from when it is another SEC team that is not able to hold up its end of the bargain.

Winner: Players who benefit from ane extra week

If Georgia is in fact able to play its game against Vanderbilt, it does give the likes of Richard LeCounte, Jordan Davis and Kendall Milton another chance to see the field this season.

Those first two names haven’t played since the game against Kentucky. Milton went down with an MCL injury in the loss to Florida. With an extra week added to the end of the season, this gives them another game to potentially come back and play, in addition to the game against Missouri that is scheduled for this weekend.

The game being moved to Dec. 19 does also create another week of practice for the Bulldogs, as the team likely would’ve been off that week. The downside for the coaching staff is that Georgia does now have to navigate game-planning during the Early Signing Period which begins on Dec. 16.

That extra week in practice also figures to help young players, like Arian Smith. The freshman wide receiver caught his first career pass against South Carolina, which went for a 31-yard touchdown.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it clear that Smith had a ways to go in terms of being a complete player.

“He has to grow and get better,” Smart said. “He doesn’t know our complete offense. He doesn’t know our route tree. He’s getting better. He doesn’t know who to block on a run-play. He’s got to get better and he will. He works really hard. It means so much to him, and I was so proud that he got an opportunity to jump out there and go play and makes some plays because he is talented.”

That sounds like the type of player that benefits from the game getting moved back a week.

Loser: SEC title hopes

For the first time since the 2016 season, the Georgia Bulldogs will not be playing in the SEC championship game. Those dreams officially died on Saturday when Florida beat Tennessee 31-19. The Gators will now meet Alabama, who locked up the SEC West following a 55-17 destruction of LSU.

So what does Georgia still have to play for at this point? It’s pretty much the Peach Bowl, along with the aforementioned honor of having the most wins in program history for a senior class.

Unless Texas A&M inexplicably losses to either Ole Miss or Tennessee in the final two games, Georgia in all likelihood can be at best penciled into the Peach Bowl as an at-large team. The Bulldogs will likely play the top-ranked Group of 5 team, which at this point is Cincinnati.

Georgia looked plenty motivated against South Carolina and you can bet the Bulldogs will be motivated for a Missouri team that has won five of its last six games since getting off to an 0-2 start this week.

The game against the Tigers is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff.

