Georgia football-Florida game time, TV network announced for 2021 game

The home of the SEC announced its broadcast schedule for the 2021 season, with the Oct. 30 game being one of three SEC contests that already have a time slot. The others are Alabama-Florida on Sept. 18 (3:30 p.m. kickoff) and Missouri-Arkansas on Nov. 26 (3:30 p.m. kickoff).

As has been the case for many years, Georgia’s game against Florida will be a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS.

The winner of the Georgia-Florida game has won the SEC East in each of the last six seasons, with Florida’s 44-28 win over Georgia ending the Bulldogs’ three-game winning streak in the rivalry.

The game is annually played in Jacksonville, Fla. and should once again be one of the biggest SEC games in the 2021 season. While Florida is expected to take a small step back from where they were in 2020, Georgia and Florida should both be top-25 programs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have already announced that their games will be played at full attendance. The game allowed just 25 percent of its normal attendance for the 2020 contest between Georgia and Florida.

One interesting note regarding the CBS schedule announcement is that the night-time doubleheader is set for Oct. 9 this season. That is the same day as the Georgia-Auburn and Alabama-Texas A&M games. The noon, 3:30 p.m. doubleheader for CBS is set for Oct. 16. Georgia hosts Kentucky that week.

This is the second game time we know for Georgia’s 2021 season, as the Bulldogs will play Clemson at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 4. ABC will broadcast the game, which will be played in Charlotte.

