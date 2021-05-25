What recent point spreads, win totals tell us about 2021 Georgia football outlook
You can tell college football is getting close(ish) to returning as various sportsbooks start putting out their first point spreads and win totals of the 2021 season.
While we’re still over 100 days from Georgia’s first game against Clemson, we do have an inkling on how bookmakers feel about that first game and Georgia’s season as a whole.
According to FanDuel Sports Book, the Bulldogs will open as an underdog against Clemson. FanDuel listed the Tigers as a 3-point favorite for the Sept. 4 game, which will be played in Charlotte.
Should Georgia pull the narrow upset and beat Clemson, the Bulldogs should be in a great position to make a return to the College Football Playoff. Both teams seem like solid bets to begin the season in the top-5, making the game one of the most anticipated of the 2021 season.
Related: Georgia-Clemson opener to be at full capacity, per Carolina Panthers team president
Similarly, Southpoint in Las Vegas had the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point underdog.
That is the only game of the year where Georgia is expected to be an underdog. Both sportsbooks have Georgia favored in rivalry games against Florida and Auburn. Southpoint did list Georgia as a 21-point favorite against Georgia Tech as well.
We also have a good idea of how one sportsbook views Georgia’s season-long outlook. Draftkings Sportsbook released its win totals for the 2021 season, with Georgia’s number coming in at 10.5. That means if you think Georgia will win 11 games or more, you would bet the over.
The only teams with higher win totals than Georgia are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Alabama and Clemson both come in at 11.5, while Ohio State and Oklahoma sit at 11.
Among SEC East teams, Florida is at 9, Missouri is 7, Kentucky is 6.5, Tennessee is 6, South Carolina is 4, Vanderbilt is 3.
Georgia has won the SEC East in three of the last four seasons, with Florida preventing that number from getting to four in 2020. The Bulldogs will be looking to get back to the SEC championship game in Atlanta and the Oct. 30 contest against Florida will go a long way in determining the winner of the division.
Draftkings also lists Georgia as one of the favorites to win the national championship this year, as the Bulldogs’ +800 odds are fifth-best.
The Bulldogs are accustomed to championship expectations, especially after their breakthrough in the 2017 season. Georgia has not made it back to the College Football Playoff since then, but it has finished inside the top-10 in each of the past three seasons.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has become accustomed to those expectations. And he knows they must be met.
“I realize the standard of excellence that’s been created here and the expectation,” Smart said in March. “We never shy away from those expectations.”
“The end goal is that you get more results- that you’re able to win championships. We never shy away from that being our goal, but it’s not something we have to talk about everyday. Why would you talk about that everyday because you’re focusing on the wrong thing if that’s the case.”
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- The most important backup at each position for Georgia football
- Georgia football podcast: DJ Shockley challenges UGA to ‘take the next step’ during summer
- Amari Sabb: UGA offers younger brother of 5-star Keon Sabb in 2026 class
- Georgia football should be less reliant on freshmen in 2021 season
- WATCH: Georgia WR commitment De’Nylon Morrissette breaks free for 99-yard TD