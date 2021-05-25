What recent point spreads, win totals tell us about 2021 Georgia football outlook

You can tell college football is getting close(ish) to returning as various sportsbooks start putting out their first point spreads and win totals of the 2021 season. While we’re still over 100 days from Georgia’s first game against Clemson, we do have an inkling on how bookmakers feel about that first game and Georgia’s season as a whole. According to FanDuel Sports Book, the Bulldogs will open as an underdog against Clemson. FanDuel listed the Tigers as a 3-point favorite for the Sept. 4 game, which will be played in Charlotte.

Should Georgia pull the narrow upset and beat Clemson, the Bulldogs should be in a great position to make a return to the College Football Playoff. Both teams seem like solid bets to begin the season in the top-5, making the game one of the most anticipated of the 2021 season. Related: Georgia-Clemson opener to be at full capacity, per Carolina Panthers team president Similarly, Southpoint in Las Vegas had the Bulldogs as a 3.5-point underdog.

That is the only game of the year where Georgia is expected to be an underdog. Both sportsbooks have Georgia favored in rivalry games against Florida and Auburn. Southpoint did list Georgia as a 21-point favorite against Georgia Tech as well. We also have a good idea of how one sportsbook views Georgia’s season-long outlook. Draftkings Sportsbook released its win totals for the 2021 season, with Georgia’s number coming in at 10.5. That means if you think Georgia will win 11 games or more, you would bet the over. The only teams with higher win totals than Georgia are Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. Alabama and Clemson both come in at 11.5, while Ohio State and Oklahoma sit at 11.