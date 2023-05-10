More details emerge following arrest of Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette

Morissette allegedly crashed into the rear of a 2022 Subaru Outback while he was driving a 2019 Dodge Charger. The accident happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning. The 50-year-old woman driving the Subaru was treated for unspecified injuries at the scene.

Prior to being arrested on Monday, Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette was involved in a car crash, according to the incident report obtained by the Athens Banner-Herald.

Morrissette was arrested on four misdemeanor charges: driving under the influence of drugs, driving too fast for conditions, Class D restrictions (driving after the curfew set for drivers with a Class D license) and following too closely. The report also indicates Morrissette was “suspected at fault” for the accident.

Per the incident report, the police responding to the crash smelled the “strong odor” of marijuana coming from Morrissette’s vehicle. The Georgia wide receiver had bloodshot eyes and “a greenish film on his tongue,” according to the report. Morrissette also had a black digit scale with him when he exited the vehicle.

Morrissette gave a blood sample at St. Mary’s Hospital after he was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.

Morrissette was arrested at 3:33 a.m., booked at 10:10 a.m. and released at 11:55 a.m. per the Oconee County sheriff’s office jail records, He was released on bonds totaling $1,721.

The Stone Mountain, Ga, native appeared in 11 games for Georgia last fall, catching four passes for 34 yards. He also registered an 8-yard carry. Morrissette is the third driving-related arrest this offseason for Georgia and fourth total.