Georgia-Florida release official statement on the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville
Both Georgia and Florida released an official statement regarding the future of the rivalry matchup between the two schools.
As currently scheduled, the series will be played in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, though there is an option to extend the current contract through the 2025 season.
“The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition,” the statement said. “At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.”
Smart was asked last week about his thoughts on the rivalry. He has made it clear that while he would like the added benefits of an extra recruiting weekend that comes with a home-and-home, he understands the monetary value that this game represents for Georgia.
“When it comes down to it, there’s a very, very basic element of everything comes back to, number one money and number two, recruiting and getting good players,” Smart said. “I firmly believe that we’ll be able to sign better players by having it as a home-and-home because we’ll have more opportunities to get them to campus. But, I also think there’s a financial factor that factors into that, with having the game there, and being able to make more money for the university, possibly, there. You have to weigh both those and make really good decisions.”
With the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons, this game has been played in Jacksonville annually since the 1933 season.
The 2022 season sees the No. 1 Bulldogs take on the Gators this upcoming Saturday. Georgia is a 22-point favorite over the Gators, which is believed to be the largest point spread in the history of the rivalry.
Georgia beat Florida 34-7 last season. Smart is 4-2 against Florida since becoming the head coach at Georgia. Smart also played in the rivalry as a player as well.
“I enjoy the pageantry of going down there and playing,” Smart said. “I enjoyed playing there as a player, I enjoy tradition. I enjoy all those things.”
Georgia and Florida will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. CBS will broadcast the game.
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Ranking the games remaining on Georgia football schedule, from Tennessee to Florida
- Georgia football winners and losers coming out of off week
- Social media ponders Georgia football after impressive Oregon win
- 4-star CB Chris Peal has made his college decision
- Georgia a historically big favorite to ‘break’ struggling Florida football program
- Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game
- Gimme 5: Getting creative with tight ends, claiming national championships and restoring confidence
- Georgia football podcast: Kirk Herbstreit says media could be helping UGA repeat as champs
UGA News
- Georgia-Florida release official statement on the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville
- Georgia football winners and losers coming out of off week
- Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game
- Georgia football remains on top of Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 9
- Social media ponders Georgia football after impressive Oregon win