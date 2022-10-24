Georgia-Florida release official statement on the future of the rivalry game in Jacksonville

As currently scheduled, the series will be played in Jacksonville through the 2023 season, though there is an option to extend the current contract through the 2025 season.

Both Georgia and Florida released an official statement regarding the future of the rivalry matchup between the two schools.

“The annual game between our two universities is an important tradition,” the statement said. “At this time, both programs are focused on our current seasons. Typically both schools begin conversations regarding future games in the series as the last contracted game nears. We anticipate following that timeline. When those discussions take place, we will consider a multitude of factors including tradition, finances, future SEC scheduling models with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma, and what is best for both schools’ football programs overall.”

Smart was asked last week about his thoughts on the rivalry. He has made it clear that while he would like the added benefits of an extra recruiting weekend that comes with a home-and-home, he understands the monetary value that this game represents for Georgia.

“When it comes down to it, there’s a very, very basic element of everything comes back to, number one money and number two, recruiting and getting good players,” Smart said. “I firmly believe that we’ll be able to sign better players by having it as a home-and-home because we’ll have more opportunities to get them to campus. But, I also think there’s a financial factor that factors into that, with having the game there, and being able to make more money for the university, possibly, there. You have to weigh both those and make really good decisions.”

With the exception of the 1994 and 1995 seasons, this game has been played in Jacksonville annually since the 1933 season.

The 2022 season sees the No. 1 Bulldogs take on the Gators this upcoming Saturday. Georgia is a 22-point favorite over the Gators, which is believed to be the largest point spread in the history of the rivalry.

Georgia beat Florida 34-7 last season. Smart is 4-2 against Florida since becoming the head coach at Georgia. Smart also played in the rivalry as a player as well.