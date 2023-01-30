Date announced for 2023 Georgia football spring game

Georgia football is coming off its second-consecutive national championship season, as the Bulldogs went 15-0 in 2022.

We now know the next day the Georgia football team will be back inside Sanford Stadium, as G-Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 15. A start time has not yet been announced, with the University of Georgia Alumni Association website announcing the news.

While the Bulldogs don’t have to replace as many starters as they did a season ago, there are some key changes that will be made. The most interesting battle will be between Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton, as they compete to replace starting quarterback Stetson Bennett.

Offensive tackle, cornerback and safety will also be some of the position battles to watch this spring. The G-Day scrimmage will also give us a chance to see some of the new faces in the Georgia program. The Bulldogs had 18 of their 25 members of the 2023 signing class enroll early, including 5-star prospects Damon Wilson, Raylen Wilson, Jordan Hall and Monroe Freeling.

Georgia also added three players via the transfer portal in Dominic Lovett, RaRa Thomas and Smoke Bouie. All three will practice with Georgia this spring as well.

As of this writing, Georgia is set to bring back all 10 of its on-field assistants. Todd Monken has received interest from NFL jobs, while Glenn Schumann has been mentioned as a candidate for the Alabama defensive coordinator job.

There has been no set start for spring practice, though the expectation is for that to begin sometime around March 14. Georgia will get 15 practices this spring, with G-Day serving as the final one of the batch.

The spring scrimmage will be open to the public. More details regarding a start time are expected to be made at a later date.

