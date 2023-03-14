Georgia football 2023 spring practice live updates, injury news and position battles

Georgia football begins spring practice on Tuesday, March 14. Below you can find information on the team’s injury news, position battles as well as live post-practice updates. Georgia went 15-0 last season and brings back 15 starters from the national championship game. Georgia football 2023 spring practice live updates

6:00 a.m., March 14 update: The Georgia Bulldogs return to the practice field on Tuesday for the first of their 15 spring practices. Georgia coach Kirby Smart will address the media at 12 p.m. ET. Smart will have plenty to talk about as it will be the first time he meets with reporters since the day after Georgia’s 65-7 win over TCU to conclude the 2022 season. Georgia isn’t as depleted as it was last offseason but there are still plenty of new names and faces to know. Georgia has a new offensive coordinator in Mike Bobo, who will take over for Todd Monken. In addition to a new offensive coordinator, Georgia will have a new quarterback as well. The play of Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton will frequently be discussed over the course of the next month. While Georgia did see 23 players depart the program, the Bulldogs have already brought in a number of new players. To go along with 18 early enrollees, Georgia also added wide receivers Dominic Lovett and Rara Thomas and defensive back Smoke Bouie out of the transfer portal. Of the early enrollees, many will be interested in seeing how Damon Wilson, Monroe Freeling and Jordan Hall play. Linebacker CJ Allen has already earned consistent praise since arriving prior to bowl practice.

The Bulldogs will conclude spring practice on April 15 with their G-Day scrimmage. The game is set for a 4 p.m. ET start, with ESPN2 broadcasting the game. Georgia football injury report for 2023 spring practice Marvin Jones Jr.-- shoulder-out

Earnest Greene-- back

Andrew Paul-- ACL

Dan Jackson -- foot

Nyland Green -- wrist Georgia football position battles for spring practice Quarterback: Carson Beck (Jr.), Brock Vandagriff (R-Soph.), Gunner Stockton (R-Fr.) Easily the most interesting position battle this spring. Beck enters as the favorite to win the job as he was the back-up to Stetson Bennett last season. Expect this position battle to continue through the spring and into fall practice Left tackle: Xavier Truss (Sr.), Austin Blaske (Jr.), Earnest Greene (R-Fr), Monroe Freeling (Fr.) Georgia will certainly turn over one of the tackle spots to Amarius Mims, who started both College Football Playoff games last season. As for the other tackle spot, Georgia has a mix of options both young and old at the position. Many will be interested in seeing how Greene plays as he is coming off back surgery. Freeling arrives as a 5-star prospect. Cornerback: Daylen Everette (Soph.), Nyland Green (R-Soph.), Julian Huphmrey (R-Fr.), AJ Harris (Fr.)

