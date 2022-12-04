AP Poll has Georgia football as No. 1 entering College Football Playoff
With the regular season at an end, Georgia sits in the No. 1 ranking for the final AP Poll.
Georgia moved to 13-0 with its 50-30 win over LSU on Saturday.
It is the first time in program history that Georgia is 13-0 in a season. The Bulldogs are one of two unbeaten teams remaining, as Michigan also went 13-0. The Wolverines beat Purdue on Saturday to win the Big Ten.
For Georgia, the ultimate prize is going 15-0 and winning another national championship. But Saturday was still a moment to savor for many Georgia players.
With the exception of Stetson Bennett, it was the first SEC title for any player in the Georgia program.
“It feels amazing. Just coming up short so many times, just to finally be able to get a win, it feels great for sure,” senior safety Chris Smith said.
Georgia’s season is far from over, as the College Football Playoff almost certainly awaits Georgia. The final field will be announced at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. Using the AP Poll, TCU comes in at No. 3, Ohio State is No. 4, with Alabama sitting at No. 5, just on the outside of the potential rankings.
The College Football Playoff games won’t be played until Dec. 31, giving Georgia a chance to correct some of the issues that popped up on the defensive side of the ball in its win over LSU.
“Football’s a tough, hard sport,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Our guys embrace challenges. So I think they’ll embrace the challenge of getting better. You can’t say you’re going to go work on one thing because then you’ll be giving up on some other things. We need to work on a lot of things.”
You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15 below.
AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15
- Georgia
- Michigan
- TCU
- Ohio State
- Alabama
- Tennessee
- Utah
- USC
- Penn State
- Clemson
- Kansas State
- Washington
- Florida State
- Tulane
- Oregon
- LSU
- Oregon State
- UCLA
- Notre Dame
- South Carolina
- Texas
- UTSA
- Troy
- Mississippi State
- NC State
