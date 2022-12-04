Dawgnation Logo
(11) LSU
30
Final
50
(1) Georgia
  • (22) UCF
    28
    Final
    (18) Tulane
    45
    (10) Clemson
    39
    Final
    (24) North Carolina
    10
    Purdue
    22
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    43
  • Akron
    22
    Final
    Buffalo
    23
    North Texas
    27
    Final
    (23) UTSA
    48
    (12) Utah
    47
    Final
    (4) USC
    24
    Toledo
    17
    Final
    Ohio
    7
  • (13) Kansas State
    31
    Final
    (3) TCU
    28
    Valparaiso
    3
    Final
    New Mexico State
    65
    Coastal Carolina
    26
    Final
    Troy
    45
    Fresno State
    28
    Final
    Boise State
    16
  • (22) UCF
    28
    Final
    (18) Tulane
    45
    (10) Clemson
    39
    Final
    (24) North Carolina
    10
    Purdue
    22
    Final
    (2) Michigan
    43
  • Akron
    22
    Final
    Buffalo
    23
    North Texas
    27
    Final
    (23) UTSA
    48
    (12) Utah
    47
    Final
    (4) USC
    24
    Toledo
    17
    Final
    Ohio
    7

AP Poll has Georgia football as No. 1 entering College Football Playoff

Georgia football-AP Poll-top 25 rankings-week 15
Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran, left, and Warren Ericson hoist up the SEC Championship trophy after their 50-30 win against the LSU Tigers during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

With the regular season at an end, Georgia sits in the No. 1 ranking for the final AP Poll.

Georgia moved to 13-0 with its 50-30 win over LSU on Saturday.

It is the first time in program history that Georgia is 13-0 in a season. The Bulldogs are one of two unbeaten teams remaining, as Michigan also went 13-0. The Wolverines beat Purdue on Saturday to win the Big Ten.

For Georgia, the ultimate prize is going 15-0 and winning another national championship. But Saturday was still a moment to savor for many Georgia players.

With the exception of Stetson Bennett, it was the first SEC title for any player in the Georgia program.

“It feels amazing. Just coming up short so many times, just to finally be able to get a win, it feels great for sure,” senior safety Chris Smith said.

Georgia’s season is far from over, as the College Football Playoff almost certainly awaits Georgia. The final field will be announced at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN. Using the AP Poll, TCU comes in at No. 3, Ohio State is No. 4, with Alabama sitting at No. 5, just on the outside of the potential rankings.

The College Football Playoff games won’t be played until Dec. 31, giving Georgia a chance to correct some of the issues that popped up on the defensive side of the ball in its win over LSU.

“Football’s a tough, hard sport,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “Our guys embrace challenges. So I think they’ll embrace the challenge of getting better. You can’t say you’re going to go work on one thing because then you’ll be giving up on some other things. We need to work on a lot of things.”

You can see the full AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15 below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. TCU
  4. Ohio State
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Utah
  8. USC
  9. Penn State
  10. Clemson
  11. Kansas State
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Tulane
  15. Oregon
  16. LSU
  17. Oregon State
  18. UCLA
  19. Notre Dame
  20. South Carolina
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Troy
  24. Mississippi State
  25. NC State

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextWatch DawgNation’s postgame show react to UGA winning the SEC …
Leave a Comment