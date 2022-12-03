Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon leaves game with lower body injury
Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon left Georgia’s game against LSU in the second quarter after he suffered a lower-body injury.
McClendon was pass-blocking when he got rolled up on by a teammate. The Georgia right tackle has started every game for the Bulldogs this year.
With McClendon injured, Amarius Mims took over at right tackle for the Bulldogs. He has played throughout this season for Georgia, rotating in with McClendon at the right tackle spot. Mims did miss time early this
Georgia has gotten off to a strong start early, leading 28-7. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has shined, throwing for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns on 21 attempts. Georgia also returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.
Georgia’s next game is likely to take place on Dec. 31. Should the Bulldogs win and get the No. 1 seed, they would play in the Peach Bowl against the No. 4 seed.
