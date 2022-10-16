Dawgnation Logo
Georgia football holds top spot in Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 rankings as Bulldogs enter off week

Georgia football-AP Poll-top 25 rankings-week 9
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart cheers on his team before the Bulldogs take the field against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia football did what No. 1 teams should do against teams like Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs rolled to a 55-0 win over the Commodores. It marked Georgia’s seventh-straight win to start the season.

The Bulldogs retained the No. 1 ranking in this week’s AP Poll after the win. Georgia is also at No. 1 in this week’s Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings as well.

Ohio State comes in at No. 2, while Michigan is now the No. 4 team in the country. Alabama dropped to No. 6 following its 52-49 loss to Tennessee. The Volunteers are now the no. 3 team in the country after their first win over the Crimson Tide since 2006.

The Bulldogs and Volunteers will meet on Nov. 5 in Sanford Stadium in what will very likely be the biggest game in Sanford Stadium in the 21st century. The last time Georgia host a game between two top-5 teams was in 1983.

Before then, Georgia has a much-needed off week. The Bulldogs hope to get some big-time players back from injury, as Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell and Smael Mondon all missed the Vanderbilt game with various injuries.

The Bulldogs have a tricky post-bye week stretch with consecutive games against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. The off week will give Georgia a chance to rest and focus up before the closing stretch.

“We definitely reset,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I mean, there’s going to be an off period there towards the end of the week that everybody gets to go away, get away from the building for two days, 48, whatever, 60-something hours off. That’s a big reset because it’s taxing, you know? We stretch the limit of what stamina you have. That’s mental focus stamina, that’s physical toughness stamina. We stretch that rubber band out, and we’re going to let that recoil a little bit then get back after it.”

Georgia next returns to the field on Oct. 29, as the Bulldogs take on Florida in Jacksonville, Fla. The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start, with CBS broadcasting the game.

You can see the full Week 8 AP Poll Top 25 rankings below.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Tennessee
  4. Michigan
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. UCLA
  10. Oregon
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Illinois
  19. Kentucky
  20. Texas
  21. Cincinnati
  22. North Carolina
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

UGA News

