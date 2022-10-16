Georgia football reclaims top spot in Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

Dawgnation Logo
Vanderbilt
0
Final
55
(1) Georgia
  • San Jose State
    10
    Final
    Fresno State
    17
    Nevada
    16
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Georgia State
    Wed, 10/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Troy
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Alabama
    Virginia
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Tulsa
    Fri, 10/21 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Temple
  • UAB
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @12:00 AM ET
    Western Kentucky
    Indiana
    Sat, 10/22 on BTN @4:00 ET
    Rutgers
    (18) Syracuse
    Sat, 10/22 on ABC @4:00 ET
    (4) Clemson
    Houston
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPNU @4:00 ET
    Navy
  • Tennessee-Martin
    Sat, 10/22 on SEC Network @4:00 ET
    (6) Tennessee
    (19) Kansas
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN2 @4:00 ET
    Baylor
    Louisiana-Monroe
    Sat, 10/22 on CBS Sports Network @4:00 ET
    Army
    Iowa
    Sat, 10/22 on FOX @4:00 ET
    (2) Ohio State
  • Akron
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @4:00 ET
    Kent State
    (21) Cincinnati
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN @4:00 ET
    SMU
    Duke
    Sat, 10/22 on RSN @4:30 ET
    Miami (FL)
    Toledo
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN+ @5:00 ET
    Buffalo
  • Bowling Green
    Sat, 10/22 on ESPN3 @5:00 ET
    Central Michigan
    Navy
    34
    Final
    SMU
    40
    UTSA
    30
    Final
    Florida International
    10
    Colgate
    17
    Final
    Army
    42
  • Miami (OH)
    13
    Final
    Bowling Green
    17
    Minnesota
    14
    Final
    (24) Illinois
    26
    (10) Penn State
    17
    Final
    (5) Michigan
    41
    Old Dominion
    49
    Final
    Coastal Carolina
    21
  • Auburn
    34
    Final
    (9) Ole Miss
    48
    (19) Kansas
    42
    Final
    Oklahoma
    52
    Iowa State
    21
    Final
    (22) Texas
    24
    Central Michigan
    28
    Final
    Akron
    21
  • Miami (FL)
    20
    Final
    Virginia Tech
    14
    Buffalo
    34
    Final
    UMass
    7
    UConn
    21
    Final
    Ball State
    25
    California
    13
    Final
    Colorado
    20
  • Maryland
    38
    Final
    Indiana
    33
    (3) Alabama
    49
    Final
    (6) Tennessee
    52
    Gardner-Webb
    20
    Final
    Liberty
    21
    Texas State
    14
    Final
    Troy
    17
  • Arkansas
    52
    Final
    BYU
    35
    Charlotte
    20
    Final
    UAB
    34
    (8) Oklahoma State
    40
    Final
    (13) TCU
    43
    Northern Illinois
    39
    Final
    Eastern Michigan
    10
  • Western Kentucky
    35
    Final
    Middle Tennessee
    17
    (15) North Carolina State
    9
    Final
    (18) Syracuse
    24
    Kent State
    31
    Final
    Toledo
    52
    Ohio
    33
    Final
    Western Michigan
    14
  • Wisconsin
    28
    Final
    Michigan State
    34
    Louisiana Tech
    27
    Final
    North Texas
    47
    (25) James Madison
    38
    Final
    Georgia Southern
    45
    Tulane
    45
    Final
    South Florida
    31
  • Arizona
    39
    Final
    Washington
    49
    Rice
    14
    Final
    Florida Atlantic
    17
    LSU
    45
    Final
    Florida
    35
    Louisiana-Monroe
    34
    Final
    South Alabama
    41
  • Utah State
    17
    Final
    Colorado State
    13
    Arkansas State
    19
    Final
    Southern Miss
    20
    Stanford
    16
    Final
    Notre Dame
    14
    (4) Clemson
    34
    Final
    Florida State
    28
  • Nebraska
    37
    Final
    Purdue
    43
    (16) Mississippi State
    17
    Final
    (22) Kentucky
    27
    Memphis
    45
    Final
    East Carolina
    47
    (7) USC
    42
    Final
    (20) Utah
    43
  • New Mexico
    9
    Final
    New Mexico State
    21
    North Carolina
    38
    Final
    Duke
    35
    Washington State
    10
    Final
    Oregon State
    24
    Air Force
    42
    Final
    UNLV
    7
  • San Jose State
    10
    Final
    Fresno State
    17
    Nevada
    16
    Final
    Hawai'i
    31
  • Georgia State
    Wed, 10/19 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Appalachian State
    Troy
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPNU @11:30 ET
    South Alabama
    Virginia
    Thurs, 10/20 on ESPN @11:30 ET
    Georgia Tech
    Tulsa
    Fri, 10/21 on ESPN2 @11:30 ET
    Temple

Georgia football reclaims top spot in Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

Georgia football-Coaches Poll-Top 25 rankings-Week 8
Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh (6) celebrates his touchdown run with offensive linemen Xavier Truss (73) and Sedrick Van Pran (63) during the first quarter against Vanderbilt at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
@Kconnorriley
Posted

Georgia took care of business on Saturday, easing to a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs now sit at 7-0 on the season and hold the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll.

The Bulldogs moved up in part because of Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. The Vols now sit at No. 4, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2. Michigan moves up to No. 3 and Clemson is No. 5. Alabama dropped to No. 6.

Georgia and Tennessee will play each other on Nov. 5 in what should be a highly anticipated matchup.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the Bulldogs have a lot to improve on between now and when Georgia takes the field against the Volunteers.

“I’m worried about tomorrow, man,” Smart said. “I’m not looking down bat that run, because you start looking at that run, you get caught up. I’m looking solely at one thing. It’s not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us. I’m gonna dig, clew, claw to get every player on our roster better. Because one of those guys is gonna be counted on to make a play in a tough game.”

Georgia will be off this week before it begins its most difficult stretch of the season. The Bulldogs have games coming against Florida, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 18 Kentucky following the off week.

Kentucky beat Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday, while Florida lost at home to LSU 45-35. Georgia’s next actual game comes on Oct. 29, when it takes on the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla.

Below you can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8.

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 8

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. Tennessee
  5. Clemson
  6. Alabama
  7. Ole Miss
  8. TCU
  9. Oregon
  10. UCLA
  11. Oklahoma State
  12. USC
  13. Wake Forest
  14. Syracuse
  15. Utah
  16. Penn State
  17. Kansas State
  18. Kentucky
  19. Cincinnati
  20. Illinois
  21. Texas
  22. UNC
  23. NC State
  24. Mississippi State
  25. Tulane

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

NextSocial media already hyping up Georgia football-Tennessee matchup, …
Leave a Comment