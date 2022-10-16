Georgia football reclaims top spot in Week 8 Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings

The Bulldogs moved up in part because of Alabama’s 52-49 loss to Tennessee. The Vols now sit at No. 4, with Ohio State coming in at No. 2. Michigan moves up to No. 3 and Clemson is No. 5. Alabama dropped to No. 6.

Georgia took care of business on Saturday, easing to a 55-0 win over Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs now sit at 7-0 on the season and hold the No. 1 ranking in this week’s Coaches Poll.

Georgia and Tennessee will play each other on Nov. 5 in what should be a highly anticipated matchup.

But Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the Bulldogs have a lot to improve on between now and when Georgia takes the field against the Volunteers.

“I’m worried about tomorrow, man,” Smart said. “I’m not looking down bat that run, because you start looking at that run, you get caught up. I’m looking solely at one thing. It’s not Florida, or anyone else. It’s us. I’m gonna dig, clew, claw to get every player on our roster better. Because one of those guys is gonna be counted on to make a play in a tough game.”

Georgia will be off this week before it begins its most difficult stretch of the season. The Bulldogs have games coming against Florida, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 23 Mississippi State and No. 18 Kentucky following the off week.

Kentucky beat Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday, while Florida lost at home to LSU 45-35. Georgia’s next actual game comes on Oct. 29, when it takes on the Gators in Jacksonville, Fla.

Georgia Ohio State Michigan Tennessee Clemson Alabama Ole Miss TCU Oregon UCLA Oklahoma State USC Wake Forest Syracuse Utah Penn State Kansas State Kentucky Cincinnati Illinois Texas UNC NC State Mississippi State Tulane

