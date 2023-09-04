Georgia stock report: Kirby Smart invested in Bulldogs’ growth potential

ATHENS — Kirby Smart saw some of his Georgia players grow up before his eyes on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs’ head coach knows that needs to be a trend for Georgia to repeat as SEC champions and make another run for what would be a third-straight CFP title.

“I did think we had some players grow up out there today,” Smart said. “When you look on the sideline and there’s five or six guys dinged up, banged up, you knew there were going to be some butterflies for some guys - particularly on offense.”