AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12: Georgia completes SEC play as No. 1 team

The win moved Georgia to 8-0 against its SEC foes this year, with all of those wins coming by at least 17 points. Add in the wins over Clemson and UAB and the Bulldogs hold a 10-0 record. Georgia once again maintained the No. 1 ranking in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia did something on Saturday it had not done since the 1982 season. With the 41-17 win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs wrapped up their conference schedule with an unbeaten record.

Kirby Smart reflected on Georgia’s accomplishments so far on Saturday but stressed that Georgia still wants to do more.

To see the full Week 12 rankings for the AP Poll, see below.

“t makes no guarantees for what’s going to happen in the future,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that we’ve got to try and get better and improve. We’ve got to tackle better. There’s a lot of things that we can work on to get better. You know what I love? The men in the locker room that are beside me, they know that. Tonight, they went through a tough gauntlet in our league and played well.”

Following Georgia in the poll is Alabama at No. 2, Cincinnati at No. 3, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding the top 5 out. Oklahoma dropped in the polls following its loss to Baylor. Alabama also jumped Cincinnati, despite both programs winning.

The Bulldogs will have to play another SEC foe, but that won’t come until the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Georgia does not yet know its opponent for the game, though Alabama is the most likely option. The Crimson Tide need to only win one of its final two games against either Arkansas or Auburn to win the SEC West.

Georgia will play Charleston Southern at home this week before traveling to take on Georgia Tech. The game against Charleston Southern is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.

AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12

Georgia Alabama Cincinnati Oregon Ohio State Notre Dame Michigan State Michigan Oklahoma State Ole Miss Baylor Oklahoma Wake Forest BYU UTSA Texas A&M Houston Iowa Wisconsin Pitt Arkansas Louisiana San Diego State Utah NC State

