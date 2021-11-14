AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12: Georgia completes SEC play as No. 1 team
Georgia did something on Saturday it had not done since the 1982 season. With the 41-17 win over Tennessee, the Bulldogs wrapped up their conference schedule with an unbeaten record.
The win moved Georgia to 8-0 against its SEC foes this year, with all of those wins coming by at least 17 points. Add in the wins over Clemson and UAB and the Bulldogs hold a 10-0 record. Georgia once again maintained the No. 1 ranking in this week’s AP Poll. Georgia also holds the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.
Kirby Smart reflected on Georgia’s accomplishments so far on Saturday but stressed that Georgia still wants to do more.
To see the full Week 12 rankings for the AP Poll, see below.
“t makes no guarantees for what’s going to happen in the future,” Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of guys that we’ve got to try and get better and improve. We’ve got to tackle better. There’s a lot of things that we can work on to get better. You know what I love? The men in the locker room that are beside me, they know that. Tonight, they went through a tough gauntlet in our league and played well.”
Following Georgia in the poll is Alabama at No. 2, Cincinnati at No. 3, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding the top 5 out. Oklahoma dropped in the polls following its loss to Baylor. Alabama also jumped Cincinnati, despite both programs winning.
The Bulldogs will have to play another SEC foe, but that won’t come until the SEC championship game on Dec. 4. Georgia does not yet know its opponent for the game, though Alabama is the most likely option. The Crimson Tide need to only win one of its final two games against either Arkansas or Auburn to win the SEC West.
Georgia will play Charleston Southern at home this week before traveling to take on Georgia Tech. The game against Charleston Southern is set for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on the SEC Network.
AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Cincinnati
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Notre Dame
- Michigan State
- Michigan
- Oklahoma State
- Ole Miss
- Baylor
- Oklahoma
- Wake Forest
- BYU
- UTSA
- Texas A&M
- Houston
- Iowa
- Wisconsin
- Pitt
- Arkansas
- Louisiana
- San Diego State
- Utah
- NC State
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12 rankings: Georgia football remains No. 1 as new Top 5 forms
- Social media wowed by James Cook, Georgia football manhandling of Tennessee
- Josh Heupel: Tennessee didn’t play its best; turnovers, red zone costly in 41-17 loss to Georgia
- Georgia report card: Marks of champions in 41-17 win at Tennessee
- Kirby Smart discusses Georgia football late-game injuries, battles with illness against Tennessee
- Georgia football quarterback situation becomes clear with Stetson Bennett in win over Tennessee
- Georgia football instant observations after commanding win over Tennessee
UGA News
- AP Poll Top 25 rankings Week 12: Georgia completes SEC play as No. 1 team
- Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 12 rankings: Georgia football remains No. 1 as new Top 5 forms
- Social media wowed by James Cook, Georgia football manhandling of Tennessee
- Georgia football quarterback situation becomes clear with Stetson Bennett in win over Tennessee
- Georgia football instant observations after commanding win over Tennessee