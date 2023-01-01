Georgia football outside linebacker room takes another hit as Chaz Chambliss leaves with injury

Chambliss picked up the injury while playing on punt return. The sophomore from Carrolton, Ga., had to be helped off the field and was getting his knee examined by trainers.

Georgia’s outside linebacker room was already thin due to Nolan Smith’s season-ending injury. Then in the second quarter of the game against Ohio State, Chaz Chambliss left the game with a knee injury.

With Chambliss out, even more responsibility falls on the shoulders of senior Robert Beal. Georgia also has two freshmen in Jalon Walker and Marvin Jones Jr. who could play the position. Walker has come in on pass-rushing situations while Jones has yet to play in this game. Jones is dressed out but did not do so against LSU as he had an ankle injury.

“There’s a lot of room for improvement but with what that room has been asked to do since he’s been out of the lineup, I think they’ve answered the challenge,” Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said of the outside linebacker position earlier this week. “Obviously we’d like to affect the quarterback at a higher level when we get our chance to win one-on-ones when we rush. But the things they’ve been tasked to do when on first and second down, I think they’ve answered that challenge.”

The Bulldogs have 2.0 sacks in the game with Smael Mondon getting one and Mykel Williams notching the other.

In addition to outside linebacker, Chambliss is a key special teams player for the Bulldogs as he is on multiple units. Georgia has Kearis Jackson returning punts in place of Ladd McConkey, who is dealing with a knee injury. McConkey is playing for Georgia.

Georgia also saw tight end Darnell Washington suffer an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the game..

