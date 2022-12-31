Angry, anxious Ohio State ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State is not apologizing for its place in the CFP, and the Buckeyes are every bit as confident of victory as No. 1-ranked Georgia. So how good is this Ohio State team compared to others Ryan Day has coached? Buckeyes’ beat writer Nathan Baird addressed that earlier this week (below) as part of a five-question survey with DawgNation. But even closer to the source, Ohio State All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. provided some perspective.

“I think we have confidence in one another,” Harrison Jr. said. “We know the talent we have on this team, offense, defense and special teams.” Ohio State has 66 former blue-chippers on its roster (only Alabama has more), and Georgia has 64, per ESPN Stats & Information And yet, the Bulldogs are a 7-point favorite over the Buckeyes in the CFP Peach Bowl Semifinal at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED: The 3 Georgia players who will be X-factors against Ohio State Ohio State actually started the season ranked ahead of this Georgia team, ranked No. 2 behind Alabama but one spot ahead of the Bulldogs. The Buckeyes were ahead of Georgia when the first CFP Rankings came out on Nov. 1, too.

Of course, much has changed since then, as this look back at those first CFP rankings from the panel of experts on the committee reveals: 1. Tennessee 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Clemson 5. Michigan