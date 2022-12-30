Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game

ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State. Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon. “We’re still hopeful to get Ladd and Warren back,” Smart said.

In speaking with McClendon on Thursday, the offensive tackle noted that he felt good in the run-up to the game. McConkey also downplayed the severity of his injury, noting how everyone is banged up by this time of the season. McConkey and McClendon were both spotted a practice on Thursday, albeit that came during a yoga session at the end of practice. Neither had a non-contact jersey on their shoulder pads. The time off proved to be very beneficial to two other Bulldogs, with AD Mitchell and Marvin Jones Jr. both at full strength entering the game. Jones missed the LSU game with an ankle sprain.