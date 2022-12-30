Kirby Smart details final injury report for Georgia football-Ohio State game
ATLANTA — The hay is in the proverbial barn for Georgia, as the Bulldogs have put in hard work over the last 27 days in preparation for Saturday’s game against Ohio State.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided one final, brief update on the status of injured starters Ladd McConkey and Warren McClendon.
“We’re still hopeful to get Ladd and Warren back,” Smart said.
In speaking with McClendon on Thursday, the offensive tackle noted that he felt good in the run-up to the game. McConkey also downplayed the severity of his injury, noting how everyone is banged up by this time of the season.
McConkey and McClendon were both spotted a practice on Thursday, albeit that came during a yoga session at the end of practice. Neither had a non-contact jersey on their shoulder pads.
The time off proved to be very beneficial to two other Bulldogs, with AD Mitchell and Marvin Jones Jr. both at full strength entering the game. Jones missed the LSU game with an ankle sprain.
Mitchell’s injury battles with a nagging ankle sprain have been well-documented but his position coach feels he’s come out on the other side of that.
Related: Finally healthy, AD Mitchell ready to make big plays in College Football Playoff: ‘He’s an electric player’
“Anytime somebody gets injured, anytime someone gets hurt, the first thing it goes to is the mental piece of it,” McClendon said. “It’s just, ‘I want to get back, I want to get back.’ Then once you do get back, it’s a process of making sure you’re back in full swing where you’re not worrying about it.
“He’s finally been able to work through that entire process of it.”
In the event McClendon can’t go, Amarius Mims would slide in at right tackle.
Ohio State will be without wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and running back TreVeyon Henderson. Leading rusher Miyan Williams is expected to play for the Buckeyes, though his status has been similar to that of McConkey and McClendon this week.
Georgia and Ohio State will finally get a chance to face off against each other on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. ESPN will broadcast the game.
Georgia football injury report against Ohio State
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Dan Jackson (foot, out)
- Earnest Greene (back, out)
- Drew Bobo (labrum, out)
- CJ Smith (ankle, out)
- Nolan Smith (Pec, out)
- Warren McClendon (knee, questionable)
- Ladd McConkey (knee, questionable
- De’Nylon Morrissette (knee/hamstring, questionable)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle,probable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, probable)
- Tate Ratledge (shoulder, probable)
