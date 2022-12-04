Dawgnation Logo
(11) LSU
30
Final
50
(1) Georgia
Georgia football ends regular season atop Coaches Poll Top 25 ranking

Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Warren Brinson (97) and defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) celebrate after Brinson recovered a fumble by LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Posted

While it is not the College Football Playoff poll, Georgia will enter bowl season with the No. 1 ranking in the Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs remained the No. 1 team in the Week 15 rankings following their 50-30 win over LSU.

Georgia will learn its playoff fate at 12 p.m. ET, but the Bulldogs are likely a lock to be the No. 1 seed. With the win over LSU, Georgia now has five wins over teams ranked in the top 25.

For the first time in program history, Georgia is now 13-0. And while the Bulldogs know they have more work ahead, they recognize the significance of winning their first SEC title since 2017.

“My focus has been on this because I told those kids, I don’t want one kid to walk out of our program without an SEC championship ring for their career,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “That was about to happen if we didn’t get that one. They said enough was enough tonight. They got ‘em one.”

As for the rest of the rankings, Michigan comes in at No. 2 after its big win over Purdue. TCU sits at No. 4 after the Horned Frogs lost their first game all season, falling to Kansas State in overtime. Ohio State is now No. 3, with Alabama coming at No. 5.

The two College Football Playoff games will be played in Atlanta and Glendale, Az. The Bulldogs will learn their opponent on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. The announcement will be made on ESPN.

You can find the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings below

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 15

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. TCU
  5. Alabama
  6. Tennessee
  7. Penn State
  8. USC
  9. Kansas State
  10. Utah
  11. Clemson
  12. Washington
  13. Florida State
  14. Oregon
  15. LSU
  16. Oregon State
  17. Tulane
  18. UCLA
  19. South Carolina
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Texas
  22. UTSA
  23. Mississippi State
  24. Troy
  25. North Carolina

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation

UGA News

