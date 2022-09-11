Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Week 3 Top 25 Coaches Poll

The Bulldogs came in at No. 2 this week following the 33-0 win over Samford. Alabama is still No. 1 after it slogged its way to a late win over the Texas Longhorns. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers exited the game with an injury, yet Texas was able to hang with Alabama. Georgia did make up some ground on Alabama, as the Bulldogs have 25 first-place votes, compared to the six they had last week

Georgia football easily dispatched of its Week 2 opponent in Samford. But thanks to chaos around the spot, there has been another shake-up in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.

Elsewhere, three top-10 teams dropped as Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Baylor all suffered defeats on Saturday. Baylor’s loss was to BYU in overtime, while the Aggies lost at home to App State and Notre Dame lost to Marshall.

As for SEC teams that Georgia will face, Tennessee and Kentucky both moved up after road wins over ranked foes. The Volunteers beat Pitt 34-27 in overtime while Kentucky went into Florida and beat the Gators.

Georgia will get its first taste of both SEC play and a road environment as the Bulldogs travel to South Carolina this coming weekend. The Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks 40-13 when the two teams met in Athens last year.

The Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas but head coach Kirby Smart knows Georgia will need to be at its best in Columbia, S.C.

“They’ll be a tough opponent. They’ve gone out and played on the road in the SEC already,” Smart said. “And we’ve got to go on the road to play in the SEC. And we really haven’t played that type of game in the SEC yet to see what our team is all about.”

The Georgia-South Carolina game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start. You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3 below.

Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3 rankings

Alabama Georgia Ohio State Clemson Michigan Oklahoma Oklahoma State USC Michigan State Kentucky Arkansas NC State Miami BYU Utah Tennessee Ole Miss Wake Forest Baylor Texas Florida Texas A&M Penn State Oregon Pitt

More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation