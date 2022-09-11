Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Week 3 Top 25 Coaches Poll
Georgia football easily dispatched of its Week 2 opponent in Samford. But thanks to chaos around the spot, there has been another shake-up in the Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3.
The Bulldogs came in at No. 2 this week following the 33-0 win over Samford. Alabama is still No. 1 after it slogged its way to a late win over the Texas Longhorns. Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers exited the game with an injury, yet Texas was able to hang with Alabama. Georgia did make up some ground on Alabama, as the Bulldogs have 25 first-place votes, compared to the six they had last week
Elsewhere, three top-10 teams dropped as Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Baylor all suffered defeats on Saturday. Baylor’s loss was to BYU in overtime, while the Aggies lost at home to App State and Notre Dame lost to Marshall.
As for SEC teams that Georgia will face, Tennessee and Kentucky both moved up after road wins over ranked foes. The Volunteers beat Pitt 34-27 in overtime while Kentucky went into Florida and beat the Gators.
Georgia will get its first taste of both SEC play and a road environment as the Bulldogs travel to South Carolina this coming weekend. The Bulldogs beat the Gamecocks 40-13 when the two teams met in Athens last year.
The Gamecocks are coming off a 44-30 loss to Arkansas but head coach Kirby Smart knows Georgia will need to be at its best in Columbia, S.C.
“They’ll be a tough opponent. They’ve gone out and played on the road in the SEC already,” Smart said. “And we’ve got to go on the road to play in the SEC. And we really haven’t played that type of game in the SEC yet to see what our team is all about.”
The Georgia-South Carolina game is set for a 12 p.m. ET start. You can see the full Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings for Week 3 below.
Coaches Poll Top 25 Week 3 rankings
- Alabama
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State
- USC
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Arkansas
- NC State
- Miami
- BYU
- Utah
- Tennessee
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- Baylor
- Texas
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Pitt
More Georgia football stories from around DawgNation
- Social media makes strong case for Georgia football being No. 1 after chaotic Week 2
- Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell among Georgia football freshmen making noticeable impact in first home game
- Talented Spencer Rattler makes South Carolina dangerous, but supporting cast lacking and banged up
- ‘We can be 10-times better’ Georgia football offense knows it needs to be better after Samford performance
- Georgia football-Samford instant observations as Bulldogs come away with a sloppy 33-0 win
UGA News
- Georgia football remains behind Alabama in Week 3 Top 25 Coaches Poll
- Social media makes strong case for Georgia football being No. 1 after chaotic Week 2
- Mykel Williams, Dillon Bell among Georgia football freshmen making noticeable impact in first home game
- ‘We can be 10-times better’ Georgia football offense knows it needs to be better after Samford performance
- Kirby Smart provides good news on the status of wide receiver Adonai Mitchell