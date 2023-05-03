ESPN explains why Georgia can very much three-peat, even after several key departures

When taking a 10,000-foot view, it would be easy to say that Georgia won’t win a third-straight national title. Aside from the fact that Georgia lost 10 players to the NFL draft and has a new offensive coordinator, no program has three-peated since Minnesota did so back in the 1930′s. But you can’t win three without winning the first two and that is what the Bulldogs have done. Last season’s team replaced 15 NFL draft picks, along with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. The Bulldogs went 15-0 and throttled TCU in the national championship game.

So while some are betting against Georgia, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach made the case for why ruling out Georgia would be an overreaction. “Until someone knocks off Georgia in the SEC, it will be among the favorites to win a national championship every season,” Schlabach said. “Smart and his staff have stockpiled that much talent in Athens, Georgia. Safety Malaki Starks and end Mykel Williams were starters as freshmen last season. Georgia’s linebacker corps -- Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Smael Mondon Jr. and Jalon Walker -- is as good as any in the FBS. “Carson Beck will probably end up winning the quarterback job, and he’ll have All-America tight end Brock Bowers and a deep receiver corps to work with. Georgia’s offensive line should have won the Joe Moore Award last season, and it’s going to be good again.” Related: With transfer portal closed, here is where things stand with Georgia football 2023 roster Georgia’s schedule also works in its favor, with the Bulldogs having a soft non-conference schedule after the SEC canceled Georgia’s game against Oklahoma. The Bulldogs open against UT-Martin and Ball State before hosting South Carolina. The toughest game for Georgia at this point looks to be the Nov. 18 game at Tennessee. But no one saw Missouri putting a scare into Georgia last season and the Tigers came closer than anyone in the regular season to beating Georgia. The Bulldogs needed a perfect fourth quarter to beat the Tigers.

