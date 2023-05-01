Georgia football winners and losers from the 2023 NFL Draft

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, and everything else UGA. Georgia football winners and losers from 2023 NFL Draft Winner: Kirby Smart

The hard part is done for the Georgia head coach. He’s built the Georgia football program into a sustainable model and this year’s NFL draft only further cements that. A year after having 15 players taken in the NFL draft, Georgia had another 10 get picked in the 2023 NFL Draft. It’s the most ever draft picks from one school in a two-year period. For the second year in a row, no school had more players taken than Georgia. This isn’t what Smart should be judged on — the back-to-back national titles are what make Smart so successful — but the NFL draft domiance helps Smart achieve Georgia’s other goals.

Recruits undoubtedly notice the three first-round picks from Georgia, as well as the millions they get in signing bonuses. That helps Georgia continue to sign the best players in the country, who in turn become the kind of players that get taken at the top of the NFL draft. All three of Georgia’s first-round picks were 5-star recruits. Related: Projected rookie salaries for all 10 Georgia football 2023 NFL Draft picks It’s easier to win when you have better players. But the Bulldogs also do a great job of developing them as well. It’s why Georgia has won back-to-back national championships and seen players such as Stetson Bennett and Chris Smith also get drafted.

“I think it’s evaluation and information. The more information you get, the better decision you make,” Smart said on Thursday. “Our coaches are on the road right now. We want to talk to everyone in the high school program, from the custodian to the principal to the counselor. What are they really like? And then we want to get them on our campus. We’d like to see them work out. “We feel like we make less mistakes when we watch kids and believe you evaluation. When you make an evaluation, trust it and believe it.” Loser: Character concerns It seemingly happens every year. A player starts falling for reasons that don’t seem obvious to the public. There had been plenty of chatter that Jalen Carter was going to slide because of the so-called “character concerns.” He ended up going ninth to Philadelphia. Georgia did see a few players end up falling in the draft though. Darnell Washington was thought to be a first-round pick possibly. Instead, he fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 93 overall pick. The reason for the slide was reportedly concerns over a knee, despite Washington never missing a game in college due to a knee injury. Cornerback Kelee Ringo fell even further, this time because of a combination of medical and so-called character concerns. Ringo missed his freshman year with labrum surgery but did not miss any time in his final two years at college.