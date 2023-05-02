How the transfer portal hurt, and helped, various Georgia football position groups
The transfer portal took quite a toll on the Georgia roster this offseason. It’s nothing new for the Bulldogs as they saw 15 players depart the program in search of other opportunities.
To date, 12 players have found new schools. That all 12 will continue playing for Power 5 programs speaks to the level of talent in the Georgia program, as well as what is leaving.
Some positions were impacted more than others for Georgia. The Bulldogs didn’t lose anyone from their quarterback room as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton all elected to remain at Georgia as they compete for the starting quarterback job. That might be more impactful than anyone they could’ve grabbed out of the transfer portal.
Georgia also mitigated its losses at wide receiver and defensive back by adding via the transfer portal. AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock both left the program, with Mitchell returning to Texas to suit up for his home-state Longhorns.
The Bulldogs have already added Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State. Coming out of spring practice, Lovett is clearly ahead of Thomas on the depth chart but Georgia still has great depth at the wide receiver position.
At defensive back, Georgia saw two 2022 signees leave in Jaheim Singletary and Marcus Washington Jr. Neither figured to start for Georgia this year but both were expected to be long-term pieces for Georgia.
So the Bulldogs went out and added Smoke Bouie from Texas A&M, a fellow 2022 signee. He’ll only have three years of eligibility at Georgia — Singletary and Washington both redshirted last season and will four years at Arkansas and Louisville — but the Bulldogs were able to somewhat offset the departures. Georgia also signed six defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting class.
Georgia though wasn’t able to fully restock at every position. The Bulldogs were hit hardest on the defensive line and at tight end.
The Bulldogs do still have Brock Bowers, the best tight end in college football. Oscar Delp also seems primed for a bigger role next season. Georgia though saw four tight ends from its 2022 team leave, as three transferred and Darnell Washington was taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Georgia didn’t add any tight ends from the transfer portal. The Bulldogs signed two tight ends in the 2023 signing class and appear to have gotten a really good one in Lawson Luckie. But we can also see why Georgia made such a late push to sign Duce Robinson and Walker Lyons in the 2023 signing class.
The defensive line saw something similar. Four players from the 2022 group are gone, with Bear Alexander, Bill Norton and Shone Washington leaving via the transfer portal. Jalen Carter was taken in the first round of the NFL draft.
Georgia did not add to the position via the transfer portal, which isn’t surprising given there are not usually quality defensive linemen available.
The Bulldogs only signed two defensive linemen in this past recruiting class. While Jordan Hall and Jamaal Jarrett are both highly-touted players, the defensive line isn’t as deep as it has been for Georgia in recent years. There is still enough talent in the room for the position to be a strength for the Bulldogs but this group can ill afford injuries.
Maybe the most interesting position group impacted by the transfer portal comes at inside linebacker. Veterans Trezmen Marshall and Rian Davis are headed to Alabama and UCF. THey’ve played meaningful snaps for Georgia before and likely would’ve done so again in 2023.
But Georgia brings back starters Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. And it signed three of the top linebackers in the 2023 recruiting class in CJ Allen, Raylen Wilson and Troy Bowles. The Bulldogs are set long-term at the position while bringing back their top two tacklers from last season
Georgia is always going to be hurt more than it is helped through the transfer portal. The 2023 portal windows only help further illustrate that. Georgia actually used the transfer portal this offseason to add to its roster, something it didn’t last offseason. It helped offset losses at some positions, possibly turning wide receiver into a strength.
Anytime though you have double-digit portal defections, you’re going to have some positions that are no longer as deep as they once were. That is the case about the defensive line and tight end rooms.
