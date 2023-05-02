How the transfer portal hurt, and helped, various Georgia football position groups

The transfer portal took quite a toll on the Georgia roster this offseason. It’s nothing new for the Bulldogs as they saw 15 players depart the program in search of other opportunities. To date, 12 players have found new schools. That all 12 will continue playing for Power 5 programs speaks to the level of talent in the Georgia program, as well as what is leaving. Some positions were impacted more than others for Georgia. The Bulldogs didn’t lose anyone from their quarterback room as Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton all elected to remain at Georgia as they compete for the starting quarterback job. That might be more impactful than anyone they could’ve grabbed out of the transfer portal.

Georgia also mitigated its losses at wide receiver and defensive back by adding via the transfer portal. AD Mitchell and Dominick Blaylock both left the program, with Mitchell returning to Texas to suit up for his home-state Longhorns. The Bulldogs have already added Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State. Coming out of spring practice, Lovett is clearly ahead of Thomas on the depth chart but Georgia still has great depth at the wide receiver position.

At defensive back, Georgia saw two 2022 signees leave in Jaheim Singletary and Marcus Washington Jr. Neither figured to start for Georgia this year but both were expected to be long-term pieces for Georgia. So the Bulldogs went out and added Smoke Bouie from Texas A&M, a fellow 2022 signee. He'll only have three years of eligibility at Georgia — Singletary and Washington both redshirted last season and will four years at Arkansas and Louisville — but the Bulldogs were able to somewhat offset the departures. Georgia also signed six defensive backs in the 2022 recruiting class.