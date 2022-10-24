Kirby Smart updates injury status of Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell entering Florida game

Georgia’s off week came at a good time for the Bulldogs, as it gave a number of key players a better chance of getting healthy. That has improved the chances we see them this coming Saturday against Florida. Jalen Carter has missed the last two games with an MCL injury he picked up in the win over Missouri. Carter has been rehabbing in recent weeks in an effort to get back on the field. “We’ve obviously been missing him,” safety Chris Smith said. “He’s a huge part of our defense.”

Georgia has largely been without AD Mitchell since the first play of the Samford win. He suffered an ankle injury that has limited to just four snaps against Auburn since he suffered the injury. Smart said Mitchell and Carter weren’t practicing with Georgia last week. The Georgia coach is hopeful to get them back this week against Florida. Smart clarified Mitchell has a lingering high ankle sprain. Mitchell did not have surgery on the injury. “He’s one of the best receivers in the country, if not the best,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “We’ve missed him. I’m hoping to get him back.”