Kirby Smart updates injury status of Jalen Carter, AD Mitchell entering Florida game
Georgia’s off week came at a good time for the Bulldogs, as it gave a number of key players a better chance of getting healthy. That has improved the chances we see them this coming Saturday against Florida.
Jalen Carter has missed the last two games with an MCL injury he picked up in the win over Missouri. Carter has been rehabbing in recent weeks in an effort to get back on the field.
“We’ve obviously been missing him,” safety Chris Smith said. “He’s a huge part of our defense.”
Georgia has largely been without AD Mitchell since the first play of the Samford win. He suffered an ankle injury that has limited to just four snaps against Auburn since he suffered the injury. Smart said Mitchell and Carter weren’t practicing with Georgia last week. The Georgia coach is hopeful to get them back this week against Florida.
Smart clarified Mitchell has a lingering high ankle sprain. Mitchell did not have surgery on the injury.
“He’s one of the best receivers in the country, if not the best,” Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett said. “We’ve missed him. I’m hoping to get him back.”
Running back Kendall Milton picked up a groin injury in the win against Auburn. He was limited in practice last week for the Bulldogs but Smart seemed hopeful Georgia would have him against the Gators. In his absence, Branson Robinson and Daijun Edwards saw an uptick in carries.
Milton was able to practice at the end of last week in full contact, per Smart
The Bulldogs should get some reinforcements at the inside linebacker position, as both Smael Mondon and Trezmen Marshall seems poised to play bigger roles against Florida. Mondon did not play in the last two games after picking up an ankle injury against Missouri, while Marshall has been dealing with a knee injury. Georgia started Rian Davis next to Jamon Dumas-Johnson in the last two games.
“Smael was able to practice at the end of the week,” Smart said.
Georgia did limit Ladd McConkey last week as he had been dealing with toe and ankle injuries. The Bulldogs meanwhile have done more to get Arian Smith integrated into the offense after he missed so much time earlier in the season with an ankle injury.
The Bulldogs are entering their toughest part of the schedule, with games upcoming against Florida, Tennessee, Mississippi State and Kentucky. The game against the Gators is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET start on CBS this coming Saturday.
Georgia football injury report for Florida game
- Andrew Paul (knee, out)
- CJ Washington (neck, out)
- Jalen Carter (knee, questionable)
- AD Mitchell (ankle, questionable)
- Kendall Milton (groin, questionable)
- Trezmen Marshall (knee, probable)
- Smael Mondon (ankle, probable)
- Ladd McConkey (toe, probable)
