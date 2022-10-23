BREAKING: 4-star CB Chris Peal has made his college decision

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has today’s news with versatile 4-star CB Chris Peal from North Carolina. He ranks as the nation’s No. 21 CB and the No. 177 overall prospect for 2023 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. The On3 Consensus views him as the nation’s No. 21 CB and the No. 172 overall recruit. ========================================================= Chris Peal made his commitment to Georgia this afternoon. He’s a 4-star DB and another worthy snug fit for the championship-level defenses to come in Athens.

Strip away the rankings here, though. Look past that low 4.4 and sub-4.3 blistering times in the 40. The thing to know here is that Peal plays with a purpose. He plays, and likely always will play, to honor the memory of his brother. A.J. Peal was nine years older than him. Peal shared that story in the midst of his live commitment decision.

“My why is mainly my older brother,” Chris Peal said. “I’m wearing his number actually. No. 12. That’s his number. I hold it close to my heart. He passed away last year in August due to some gun violence. I’m really playing for my brother. I want to be great for him. I want to make it to the league for him. I pray to him every day.” He will do things before every game to honor him. “I pray to him before every game,” Chris Peal said. “I ask him to watch over me and tell him that I am playing for him every game. He inspired me in football. He taught me a lot of things. He taught me how to play football. He taught me you have got to hit them first. You’ve always got to be aggressive. He taught me a whole lot of things.”

“I always watched him in his high school games as a little kid. I was playing around and sometimes I would watch his games when I wasn’t playing around with other kids at those games. I loved going to his games.” His older brother was a running back. That’s what Chris first started playing. When Peal lost his brother, Providence Day coach Chad Grier went over to his house that night. “The most tragic thing had just happened in his life,” Grier said. “It was horrific and it would be horrific if it happened to anybody. They were so close. I go to the house that night and part of this is his wonderful Mom. When Chris came downstairs if you didn’t know you wouldn’t have known anything had happened. He’s just so stoic and so strong he just internalizes a lot. I want him to externalize some things in his life, but he was just so gracious and kind. I’m expecting to go over there and going to need to love on him and encourage him. It was hard to do that because he has handled it with such grace.” “It was killing him inside, but that’s him. He just owns things and is so mature beyond his years. His Mom is the same way.” Peal’s mother, Isatta, has been a great blessing to his development.