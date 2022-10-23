Georgia football holds No. 1 spot in AP Poll Top 25 Week 9 entering Florida game

Georgia is still No. 1 in this week’s AP Poll, even coming off the bye week. Ohio State is at No. 2, followed by Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson. Oregon, which Georgia previously beat 49-3, moved up to No. 8 in this week’s poll.

Even with a big game looming against No. 3 Tennessee, the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are all focused on the task at hand. That would be the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs spent much of the week focusing on self-improvement, before turning to Florida prep on Thursday of this past week.

“You look what you’ve done well and what you’ve done poorly, and how can we do it better,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We sit down as coaches and say, ‘Alright, what do we need to do to win the next five games, six games?’ We target that area and really focus on our weaknesses and trying to strengthen our strong points.”

The game against Florida kicks off a tricky four-game stretch, which features games against both Tennessee and Kentucky, in addition to the game against Florida.

This will be the first time Smart and new Florida coach Billy Napier face off. The two are both former Nick Saban assistants, and each side will look to deal the other a crushing blow in this rivalry.

Georgia is 4-2 against the Gators under Smart. The Bulldogs won 34-7 when the two teams met last season. The Gators are 4-3 on the season, coming off a 45-35 loss to LSU in their most recent game.